MP Irion request Question Hour on Central Bank appointment | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Ardwell Irion has submitted a request for a Question Hour with the Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs, concerning the recent appointment process of the Chairman of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS).

MP Irion stressed that serious concerns remain about the transparency, legality, and procedures followed. “The appointment of a Central Bank Chairman is not a symbolic matter; it goes to the very heart of financial governance and trust. Parliament and the people of Sint Maarten deserve clear answers,” he said.

Among his submitted questions are whether the Council of Ministers followed proper legal requirements, why current board members have not yet received their national decrees, if the required five-sixths majority of the Supervisory Board was obtained, whether the nominee has affiliations that could compromise independence, and what steps government is taking to safeguard the CBCS.

Irion underscored the Central Bank’s role in financial stability, investor confidence, and the credibility of both countries. “We must ensure that procedures are followed to the letter of the law, and that appointments to such a critical institution are beyond reproach,” he added.

He also criticized the trend of postponed meetings under the current government. “Given the current trend of meeting calling and postponements by this government, I sincerely hope that both the Chair of Parliament and the Minister of Finance will honor this request in accordance with the Rules of Order. According to those same Rules, the Question Hour must be scheduled for next week Monday, and I expect it to be carried out accordingly. The people of Sint Maarten deserve transparency and timely answers,” Irion stressed.

The Question Hour will allow Parliament to seek oral responses directly from the Minister of Finance under Article 69 of the Rules of Order. “This is about ensuring proper governance and accountability at the highest level. I trust Parliament will give this the priority it deserves,” Irion concluded.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-irion-request-question-hour-on-central-bank-appointment