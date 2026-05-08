MP Jansen-Webster honors SXM nurses, reflects on mother’s 45 Years in healthcare | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In recognition of Nurses Week, Member of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster has extended congratulations and appreciation to nurses across St. Maarten, honoring their dedication, compassion, and commitment to caring for the people of the island.

MP Jansen-Webster said Nurses Week is an important opportunity to recognize the vital role nurses play in the healthcare system and in the lives of patients and families.

“As someone who grew up watching my mother serve this community as a nurse for 35 years in St. Maarten, and 10 years prior to that in Curaçao, I understand firsthand the sacrifices, discipline, and compassion that the nursing profession demands,” MP Jansen-Webster stated.

She reflected on her mother’s lifelong dedication to healthcare, including her commitment to professional development even toward the later stages of her career.

“Even nearing the end of her professional journey, my mother remained committed to improving herself and the level of care she could provide to patients. She traveled to the Netherlands for specialized training in CAT scan and MRI technology, proving that learning and growth in healthcare should never stop,” MP Jansen-Webster said.

The Member of Parliament encouraged nurses, particularly young professionals entering the field, to continue investing in their development through seminars, workshops, certification programs, and active involvement in the St. Maarten Nurses Association.

“I encourage all nurses to join the Nurses Association, support one another, and take advantage of every opportunity for training and professional advancement. Healthcare is constantly evolving, and continuous education is essential to providing the best possible care to our people,” she said.

MP Jansen-Webster also emphasized the increasing importance of healthcare workers as St. Maarten’s population continues to age. She said quality care will become even more critical in the years ahead, and nurses will remain central to that care.

“With an aging population, quality care becomes more and more important in our society. Nurses are at the heart of that care. They comfort, heal, advocate, and stand beside patients and families during some of the most difficult moments in life,” she stated.

As Chairlady of the Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor in Parliament, MP Jansen-Webster expressed gratitude to nurses serving throughout St. Maarten’s healthcare and care institutions, including hospitals, clinics, elderly care homes, mental health institutions, schools, the prison, and other healthcare facilities.

“To every nurse working in the various care institutions on St. Maarten: thank you. We cannot function without you. Your work is invaluable, your service is appreciated, and your contribution to our community is immeasurable,” MP Jansen-Webster said.

She concluded by wishing all nurses a meaningful and uplifting Nurses Week and reaffirmed her continued support for strengthening healthcare and supporting healthcare professionals throughout St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-jansen-webster-honors-sxm-nurses-reflects-on-mothers-45-years-in-healthcare