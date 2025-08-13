MP Jansen-Webster responds to MP York on GEBE, stray dogs: Governance requires addressing all the people’s needs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Jansen-Webster has responded to recent remarks by MP Darryl York, clarifying that her legislative priorities have always been broad-based, addressing multiple urgent issues simultaneously, not just one.

“It is unfortunate that MP York has chosen to narrow my efforts to stray animals while ignoring the fact that I have spoken extensively in Parliament and in the media about the GEBE crisis, the cost of living, waste management, and other pressing matters affecting our citizens,” MP Jansen-Webster said.

𝐆𝐄𝐁𝐄: 𝐀 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

Jansen-Webster emphasized that GEBE has been and remains a priority. During the June 9, 2025 Parliamentary session, she publicly addressed the 8.5 percent fuel clause net loss at GEBE, underscoring that these costs can be reduced to bring relief to residents, particularly the elderly who are suffering. She also raised concerns about billing transparency, unfair recalculations, and the need for empathy in disconnections.

Her history with the utility company is extensive. “I have been working on GEBE-related matters since my tenure as Minister. I was Prime Minister on duty during the GEBE fire and dealt firsthand with the aftermath and the challenges that followed. I have worked on GEBE matters for two different shareholder representatives, served on the supervisory board, and been part of the last functioning management board of GEBE. I have worked alongside government, the company, and the public, advising many people on how to solve their individual issues with GEBE,” she said.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐠𝐬: 𝐀 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲, 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧

The MP stressed that stray dogs are not a minor issue but a real problem for residents, children, and the economy. She has received reports and witnessed incidents where schoolchildren were rushed at by stray dogs while walking home, causing dangerous and traumatic experiences.

Tourists, she noted, have also been vocal. “As far back as June 9, 2015, and as recently as 2023, complaints have been posted on international travel forums such as TripAdvisor, where potential visitors openly state they will not visit St. Maarten because of starving, sick, or aggressive stray dogs roaming the streets. This damages our island’s image and can result in direct economic loss,” she said.

𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐬

Jansen-Webster said her proposed stray dog legislation is about responsible ownership, public safety, and humane treatment of animals. “Addressing this issue does not mean ignoring others – it means protecting every aspect of life in St. Maarten that contributes to our safety, dignity, and economy,” she stated.

The MP outlined her priorities as follows:

• Reducing GEBE fuel costs and improving transparency, as stated in her June 9, 2025 remarks in Parliament.

• Addressing the stray animal population to protect children, residents, and tourism revenue, as discussed in an August 7, 2025 newspaper article.

• Tackling cost-of-living concerns and economic hardship for families and the elderly, also addressed on August 7, 2025.

• Improving waste management and keeping the island clean, which she has repeatedly raised in Parliament and personally discussed with the Minister.

• Advancing women’s and youth issues, including through meetings with the AIDS Foundation and parliamentary interventions.

“My commitment has always been to address the full spectrum of the people’s needs. Stray dogs and GEBE are both urgent in different ways, and both deserve action,” Jansen-Webster concluded.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-jansen-webster-responds-to-mp-york-on-gebe-stray-dogs-governance-requires-addressing-all-the-peoples-needs