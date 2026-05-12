MP Labega apologizes for reported Parliament incident with MP Irion | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY—Member of Parliament Dimar Labega has publicly apologized for his behavior following a reported incident with MP Ardwell Irion that occurred on Monday after a parliamentary meeting had ended and the cameras were off.

The incident reportedly took place after MP Irion called out coalition MPs by name, accusing them of enabling the government by not delivering for the people and by not ensuring that requested meetings are called. Following the meeting, MP Labega reportedly approached MP Irion in an aggressive manner, leading to an escalation that later became public through media reports.

Addressing the matter during a subsequent meeting of Parliament, MP Labega acknowledged that although the incident happened off camera, it had reached the public domain. He said his conduct did not reflect the standard expected of elected representatives.

“Yesterday an incident happened here in Parliament. Even though it transpired off camera, it made its way to the newspaper, and I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior and my escalation in that incident,” MP Labega said.

Labega said such behavior should not be accepted from Members of Parliament, whether it happens during a meeting or after proceedings have ended.

“It is not something that should be tolerated on the floor of Parliament or outside of Parliament, given that we are Members of Parliament representing people and we have to set an example,” he said.

The MP apologized to his colleagues, the House of Parliament and the people of St. Maarten for his conduct after Monday’s meeting. He also indicated that he would ensure such behavior does not happen again.

“I would like to apologize to the Members of Parliament as well as the House of Parliament and the people of St. Maarten for my behavior after the meeting yesterday in Parliament,” Labega said.

MP Ardwell Irion also addressed the incident, saying it was unfortunate that the matter had to be discussed on the floor of Parliament. He said his preference would be to focus on the urgent issues affecting the people, but the incident could not be ignored because it involved the conduct of elected officials and had already become public.

Irion said Parliament often speaks about public behavior, altercations and school fights, and therefore MPs must be careful not to criticize the public while failing to set the example themselves.

“We cannot be condescending, ridiculing the public, if we as Members of Parliament cannot and will not set an example of what you want and expect to see from the general public,” Irion said.

At the same time, Irion defended the right of MPs to speak directly in Parliament, including calling colleagues by name when holding them accountable politically. He said Parliament is the place where elected representatives debate, challenge each other and carry out oversight of government.

“I am here elected by the people of St. Maarten. I am here to defend the rights of the people of St. Maarten. I am here to call out what I see as injustice,” Irion said.

He rejected any suggestion that another MP could dictate how he carries out his parliamentary duties.

“No one gets to tell me how to operate in Parliament,” Irion said. “That is what we do. We sit here, we discuss what we say, what we do and how government operates. Our job, our duty, is oversight of government.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-labega-apologizes-for-reported-parliament-incident-with-mp-irion