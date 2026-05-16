MP Labega: One-cent fuel levy for sports is an investment in St. Maarten’s future | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Dimar Labega says that while residents are currently facing increased fuel costs, the proposed sports development levy on gasoline and diesel is an investment in the future of the country that should not be delayed any further.

During the May 13 Parliamentary Question Hour with Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs, MP Labega raised questions regarding the development of the proposed one-cent per liter levy on gasoline and diesel, which would be directed toward a dedicated fund for sports development on the island.

MP Labega emphasized that although economic conditions are challenging, planning for the long-term growth of sports and youth development must continue.

“Times are tough right now in regard to the cost of fuel, and I fully understand the concerns people may have,” Labega stated. “However, planning this levy for sports is not something that should wait. We have to continue planning for the future and investing in the next generation.”

The MP further noted that opportunities in sports for young people cannot be placed on hold due to fluctuations in fuel prices.

“Sports opportunities for our youth will not disappear because fuel prices are high, and those opportunities also will not wait until fuel prices come back down,” he said. “We must continue building the structures and funding mechanisms necessary to support athletics, youth programs, and sports development across Sint Maarten.”

Labega also pointed out that the initiative had already received approval in the Council of Ministers in 2022, stressing that progress must now move from discussion to implementation.

“This initiative was already approved in the Council of Ministers back in 2022, and here we are four years later still discussing it,” Labega stated. “We simply cannot afford to wait another four years before action is taken.”

The MP underscored the urgency from the perspective of athlete development, particularly during the critical formative years for young athletes.

“Time is not an athlete’s friend, especially in their formative years,” he added. “Those three to five years can be the exact window a young person has to secure a scholarship opportunity or take their athletic career to the next level. If we miss that window, we may miss life-changing opportunities for our youth. That is why we have to act now.”

Labega also expressed appreciation after hearing that the Ministry of ECYS has already been actively working on the proposed levy framework.

“I was delighted to hear that the Minister and the Ministry have been working on the levy, and I look forward to seeing tangible progress soon,” he added. “This initiative has the potential to greatly benefit sports activity on the island and create more opportunities for our young athletes.”

The proposed levy would establish a dedicated funding stream aimed at supporting sports infrastructure, programs, athlete development, and broader youth engagement initiatives throughout Sint Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-labega-one-cent-fuel-levy-for-sports-is-an-investment-in-st-maartens-future