MP Lacroes calls for emergency sitting of Parliament on Venezuela attack | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes has called for an emergency sitting of Parliament within the next 24 hours, citing urgent national security and humanitarian concerns following the reported capture of Venezuela’s head of state and his spouse.

In a statement issued under the subject “Urgent National Security and Humanitarian Concerns Following the Capture of Venezuela’s Head of State,” MP Lacroes said the development has created a volatile geopolitical situation that requires immediate attention, with potential implications for the wider Kingdom and its Caribbean territories.

MP Lacroes said the emergency session must include the following officials:

The Prime Minister

The Minister of Justice

The Police Commissioner

The Commander of the VKS

He said the objective of the session would be to assess security risks, review immigration protocols, and establish a coordinated response plan aimed at protecting the population and maintaining stability.

MP Lacroes also called for reaffirmed protection for Venezuelan nationals within the country’s borders, stressing that humanitarian principles must guide decision-making during periods of instability.

“We must reaffirm our commitment to the safety and dignity of all Venezuelan nationals residing within our borders,” he stated, adding that this should include individuals whose immigration status may be under review or subject to deportation.

The MP further warned that geopolitical alignments could heighten vulnerability for the Kingdom’s Caribbean territories if regional tensions escalate.

He pointed to the Netherlands’ alliance with the United States, describing it as a factor that could place the Caribbean territories in a precarious position in a regional conflict scenario, where weaker links may become immediate targets. He said St. Maarten, Curaçao, and the BES islands cannot ignore the potential threat should tensions escalate.

Concluding his statement, MP Lacroes urged decisive leadership, emphasizing the urgency of preparing for both security contingencies and humanitarian obligations.

“The time to act is now,” he stated. “Our Kingdom’s safety and humanitarian obligations demand decisive leadership.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-calls-for-emergency-sitting-of-parliament-on-venezuela-attack