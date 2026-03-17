MP Lacroes calls for government response to rising shipping costs | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes is calling on government to assess and address the likely impact of rising shipping costs on consumer prices and the broader cost of living in St. Maarten.

Lacroes made the call in response to a recent notice from King Ocean Services announcing significant increases in bunker surcharges on cargo shipments between ports in the United States and the Caribbean, effective April 12, 2026. The announced increases include higher charges for standard and refrigerated containers, which are commonly used to transport food and other essential goods to the island.

According to Lacroes, the development is particularly important for St. Maarten because of the country’s heavy dependence on imported goods, especially food. With most consumer products entering the island through external supply chains, any sustained increase in freight costs is likely to place upward pressure on retail prices.

He noted that St. Maarten imports the vast majority of its food supply and that a significant share of its imported goods originates from the United States. As a result, changes in shipping rates can have direct consequences for businesses, supermarkets, and households.

Lacroes said the matter requires close attention from both the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication and the Ministry of Finance. He said government should evaluate the effect of the surcharge increases on local prices, supply chains, and household expenses, particularly at a time when many families are already facing financial strain.

The MP also raised several questions that he believes should be addressed as part of that response. These include whether government has mechanisms in place to monitor the effect of higher shipping costs on food prices, what safeguards exist to limit excessive markups along the supply chain, and what longer-term strategies are being considered to strengthen food security and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

“Our economy remains closely tied to international trade and transport. That makes it important for government to monitor developments such as these and respond in a timely and transparent manner,” Lacroes said.

He added that while shipping costs are determined outside of St. Maarten, their effects are felt locally through the prices consumers pay for basic goods and services.

“Shipping costs may originate far beyond our shores, but their consequences are felt here at home. Ensuring that those consequences do not place an unfair burden on the people of St. Maarten must remain a priority,” Lacroes stated.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-calls-for-government-response-to-rising-shipping-costs