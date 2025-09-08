MP Lacroes: Let us build a resilient, inclusive, economically viable nation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes of the United People’s (UP) Party delivered his closing remarks for the 2024–2025 Parliamentary year on Monday, September 8, highlighting key issues raised by his faction and reaffirming his commitment to accountability, transparency, and progress for the people of Sint Maarten.

Speaking with what he described as “both humility and resolve,” MP Lacroes reflected on a year that tested the island’s resilience and political maturity while presenting opportunities to advocate for the people.

Among the critical issues he raised over the past year was the mold infestation at the Government Administration Building, which he described as a serious respiratory health risk to civil servants. “I formally requested updates on remediation efforts, health assessments, and long-term provision strategies, even proposing temporary relocation and medical support for affected employees,” Lacroes noted. When these inquiries were met with silence, the UP faction denounced the lack of accountability and urged the Prime Minister and government to act swiftly for the safety of public servants.

Lacroes also addressed economic and energy challenges, pointing to CMA CGM’s rerouting of operations due to Port St. Maarten’s inability to handle LNG-powered vessels. He reiterated the urgent need for Sint Maarten to transition toward liquefied natural gas to retain competitiveness.

On budgetary matters, Lacroes stressed that “no form of intimidation will deter us,” adding that the UP would table a motion of no confidence if necessary to uphold the people’s interests. During the 2025 budget debates, his faction introduced pivotal motions: one addressing the inhumane conditions at the Point Blanche prison by proposing electronic monitoring and rehabilitation measures, and another urging urgent relief for residents and businesses struggling with high utility bills from NV GEBE.

Lacroes also criticized the government’s allocation of NAf. 1.4 million for the Soul Beach Festival, arguing that such spending lacked justification while pressing challenges in education and infrastructure were left unaddressed. He further denounced what he called a “pattern” of favoring wealthy entities through bailouts and tax breaks, citing AUC and ENNIA, while vulnerable citizens were left behind.

Reflecting on representation abroad, Lacroes praised his colleague MP Omar Ottley’s December 2024 address at the Inter Expo in the Netherlands, which called for equality within the Kingdom and access to basic services like banking, while spotlighting youth achievement, including bodybuilder Calvin Marlborough’s international success.

“The civil servants of Sint Maarten deserve a safe and healthy work environment. Economic and energy transitions are not luxuries but necessities. Transparency is the highest form of service, and relief for our people must come before celebration,” Lacroes stated.

He concluded with a call to his colleagues in Parliament:

“Let this moment encourage us to work across party lines. Let us build a resilient, inclusive, and economically viable nation, with priorities of health, opportunity, and fairness. Our journey does not end here. The lessons and passion of this year must fuel our continued pursuit of progress and political maturity in St. Maarten. God first, Country St. Maarten second, above all.”

The new Parliamentary year will officially open on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-let-us-build-a-resilient-inclusive-economically-viable-nation