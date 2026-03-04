MP Lacroes makes case for military training as youth development tool, country support | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes used Tuesday’s meeting of the Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) to make a strong case for reviving military training opportunities for St. Maarten’s young people, arguing that the country is failing to take the issue seriously despite its long-term value for youth development and national preparedness.

Speaking during the committee’s discussion following the recent IPKO and Tripartite consultations in Aruba, Lacroes said the topic is deeply personal and practical, and should be treated as a serious policy matter rather than a passing idea.

He pointed to his own experience with basic military training, saying it helped shape the lives of many participants and opened doors that may not otherwise have been available. According to Lacroes, individuals who went through that training later went on to serve in a range of important roles, including law enforcement, military leadership, and public office.

Lacroes argued that the benefits of military training extend beyond discipline alone, saying it gives young people structure, purpose, and a sense of belonging to something larger than themselves. He suggested that this is especially important in the current social climate, where many young people lack clear pathways and constructive outlets.

He also criticized what he described as the government’s failure to take the issue seriously, saying the conversation has gone on for too long without meaningful action. In his view, St. Maarten should be looking at practical ways to create opportunity, including possible cooperation with Aruba, where manpower is reportedly needed within the military structure.

Lacroes said such cooperation could benefit both sides, with St. Maarten providing motivated young people while also helping to build a pool of trained individuals who could later serve the country in times of need.

He further argued that military training could have long-term national value by helping St. Maarten create a form of reserve capacity. In the event of a hurricane or other crisis, he said, trained locals could be called upon to assist with response, cleanup, rebuilding, and support for the community.

For Lacroes, the issue is not simply about introducing another program, but about building stronger citizens and creating real opportunity for the next generation. He made clear that he intends to keep pushing the matter, saying he wants to see military training for St. Maarten’s youth become a reality one way or another.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-makes-case-for-military-training-as-youth-development-tool-country-support