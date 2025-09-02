MP Lacroes: Mold is still a problem in Govt. building | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes has once again raised the alarm over what he called the worsening mold crisis inside the Government Administration Building, pointing to growing health risks and deteriorating working conditions for civil servants.

Despite earlier assurances of remediation and maintenance, including mold treatments, servicing of air conditioning units, and scheduled deep cleaning, staff continue to report respiratory illnesses and unsafe working environments. Many employees have been forced to work remotely or call in sick, underscoring the seriousness of the air quality problem.

Investigations show that the ventilation and cooling systems, although serviced every quarter, are not being cleaned often enough to address the extent of contamination. Mold remediation and deep cleaning, carried out only every three to six months, have failed to stop the recurring growth. In addition, monthly reports following decontamination have provided little clarity, with staff and Parliament still lacking up-to-date photographic evidence or detailed progress updates.

MP Lacroes has consistently questioned the government’s handling of the issue, criticizing delays in releasing laboratory results, inspection data, and remediation schedules. He has stressed that the response must shift immediately toward stronger maintenance routines and better health safeguards. He has called for monthly servicing and deep cleaning of air conditioning and ventilation systems, the full public release of SLS laboratory test results along with photographic documentation of all remediation work, and more open communication with both employees and the public.

“The repeated incidents of staff falling ill, the lack of direct answers on inspection or remediation schedules, and the failure to meet international best practices all point to a worsening situation,” Lacroes said. “It is unacceptable for civil servants and the people they serve to bear the risk of inaction or inadequate protocols. The situation is getting worse, not better.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-mold-is-still-a-problem-in-govt-building