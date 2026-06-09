MP Lacroes questions protection for VSA whistleblowers under Acting Minister Mercelina | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes is calling on Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, in his capacity as Acting Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, VSA, to explain what safeguards are being put in place to protect civil servants, advisors, management personnel and others who reportedly raised concerns within the Ministry.

Lacroes said the matter is not about politics or personalities, but about public trust, good governance and the ability of public servants to perform their duties without fear.

“People working within Government should never have to choose between doing the right thing and protecting their careers,” Lacroes said. “If individuals came forward with concerns, gave professional advice, or reported what they believed were irregularities, they deserve to know they will be protected.”

The MP said recent public discussions have involved civil servants, management staff, advisors and others within VSA who reportedly raised concerns about matters that have since become public. He said the situation raises serious questions now that the Prime Minister is acting minister over the same Ministry.

Lacroes said he also raised in Parliament that it would be wise for the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to appoint another minister to oversee VSA until a new minister is appointed.

According to Lacroes, the central issue is whether those who raised concerns can continue to work freely and professionally under the current arrangement.

“Whether people agree with the concerns that were raised is beside the point,” he said. “The real issue is whether public servants feel safe to speak honestly, provide professional advice, and report concerns without fear of retaliation, pressure, or damage to their careers.”

Lacroes said the situation creates a perception issue that Government should not ignore. He said when individuals report concerns involving someone who later becomes directly responsible for the same Ministry, the public has a right to know what safeguards exist to prevent retaliation, whether real or perceived.

The MP is also asking whether any independent oversight mechanism will be put in place during this period to protect transparency and public confidence.

“For years, St. Maarten has spoken about strengthening integrity policies and whistleblower protections,” Lacroes said. “This is the moment for Government to show that those principles are more than just talking points.”

He said many public servants remain silent because they fear consequences for speaking up. That fear, he said, damages the public service and weakens Government from within.

“Too many people are afraid that raising concerns could negatively affect their jobs, their relationships at work, or their future opportunities,” Lacroes said. “That fear creates a culture of silence, and a culture of silence weakens Government.”

Lacroes said transparent and accountable governance requires that people feel safe reporting concerns through the proper channels. He is therefore urging the Prime Minister to publicly outline what measures will be taken to protect anyone who may have provided information, advice or warnings related to the ongoing discussions surrounding VSA.

“The public deserves assurance that no one will be targeted, intimidated, disadvantaged, or treated differently simply for carrying out their professional responsibilities or speaking up in good faith,” he said.

Lacroes said protecting whistleblowers is ultimately about protecting democracy and public trust.

“If people believe there are consequences for speaking up, then future concerns may never be reported,” he said. “That would hurt not only Government, but the people of St. Maarten as a whole. Protecting those who come forward in good faith is essential if we want accountability, transparency, and trust in public office.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-questions-protection-for-vsa-whistleblowers-under-acting-minister-mercelina