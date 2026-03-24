MP Lacroes says road safety system is failing at the source | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes is calling for a more complete and coordinated approach to road safety in St. Maarten, warning that enforcement efforts will continue to fall short unless the broader system surrounding the importation, sale, and use of motorcycles is properly regulated.

According to Lacroes, the current approach does not sufficiently address the root of the problem. He said that while police continue to confiscate motorcycles during controls, individuals are often able to replace those vehicles almost immediately, with little indication that meaningful checks are being carried out on licensing, insurance, road tax, or age requirements.

“If someone can replace a confiscated motorcycle almost immediately, then the system is not solving the problem,” Lacroes stated.

He argued that this creates a cycle that weakens the impact of enforcement and allows unsafe practices to continue. In his view, real road safety cannot be achieved through roadside controls alone if there are still major gaps at the front end of the system, particularly in how motorcycles are imported, sold, and placed on the road.

Lacroes noted that he had already sought to address the issue at the policy level through a motion adopted by Parliament on June 23, 2025. That motion called for stronger enforcement, greater public awareness, and better coordinated policy measures aimed at improving road safety.

However, he said enforcement by itself cannot produce the intended results if the surrounding regulatory framework remains weak or incomplete. Without proper controls before vehicles reach the road, he warned, action taken afterward will continue to have limited effect.

The MP also expressed concern that, despite the clear directives contained in the motion, Parliament has not yet received a comprehensive update on its implementation. As a result, formal letters have been sent to both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of TEATT seeking clarification on current enforcement measures and the regulatory framework governing the sale and use of motorcycles.

“The people of St. Maarten deserve a system that works from start to finish,” Lacroes said. “We cannot continue to operate in a way where measures are taken, but the underlying issues remain untouched.”

He is now urging stronger coordination between ministries so that enforcement, regulation, and public awareness efforts are aligned and carried out as part of one functioning system.

According to Lacroes, meaningful progress on road safety will only come when policies are not merely announced, but fully executed and consistently enforced at every stage. He said the matter requires serious commitment, clear accountability, and a willingness to move beyond temporary fixes in favor of lasting solutions.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-says-road-safety-system-is-failing-at-the-source