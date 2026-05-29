MP Lacroes secures Parlatino Committee leadership role | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes has been officially appointed First Vice Chairman of the Committee on Economic Affairs, Social Debt and Regional Development of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, Parlatino, on behalf of the Parliament of St. Maarten.

The appointment was unanimously approved during a public meeting of Parliament, following advice from the Central Committee and the Committee of Parlatino Matters of the Parliament of St. Maarten.

St. Maarten was informed on November 26, 2025, by Parlatino President Rolando González Patricio that the Board of Directors of Parlatino had approved, by majority vote, the decision to grant St. Maarten the position of First Vice President of the Committee on Economic Affairs, Social Debt and Regional Development.

The local Committee of Parlatino Matters discussed the proposal during its meeting of March 4, 2026. The matter was then forwarded to the Central Committee, where it was handled on April 22, 2026. Following that discussion, the advice was sent to the public meeting of Parliament for final decision-making.

During the public meeting, Parliament was asked to approve the proposal to appoint MP Lacroes, who is a member of the Parliament of St. Maarten’s Committee of Parlatino Matters and also a member of Parlatino’s Committee on Economic Affairs, Social Debt and Regional Development, as First Vice Chairman of that Parlatino committee.

MP Lacroes expressed appreciation for the nomination and said the appointment reflects the growing recognition of St. Maarten’s participation in Parlatino. “It is an honor to actually be nominated for this position,” MP Lacroes said. He noted that many people may not yet fully understand the work of Parlatino, but added that awareness will continue to grow over time.

He said the appointment also shows that Parlatino has recognized the work, dedication and participation of the Parliament of St. Maarten. “Parlatino themselves have seen the work that this Parliament, the dedication and participation, and what we have put into it,” Lacroes said.

Parliament will now formally inform Parlatino of the appointment.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-secures-parlatino-committee-leadership-role