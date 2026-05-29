MP Lacroes tables motion calling for urgent investigation into medical authorization issue | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes on Friday, May 29, 2026, tabled a motion calling for an urgent investigation into concerns surrounding the possible authorization and practice of a medical professional in St. Maarten. The motion centers on the constitutional role of Parliament to exercise oversight over government, safeguard proper governance and protect the public interest, particularly in sensitive sectors such as healthcare.

In presenting the motion, MP Lacroes emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of transparency and accountability in the healthcare system, especially regarding the authorization and practice of medical professionals.

The motion states that St. Maarten’s healthcare sector requires strict regulation to ensure that only qualified and competent professionals are allowed to practice medicine, in the interest of patient safety and public trust.

According to the motion, ongoing integrity-related concerns and parliamentary scrutiny involving the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, VSA, include matters related to professional authorization and governance.

The motion further notes that there have been disturbing allegations that the Prime Minister sought to sign off on, or facilitate, the authorization of a medical professional to practice as a general practitioner in St. Maarten without the legally required documentation.

The motion also states that the Minister of VSA reportedly refused to sign advice regarding the authorization and that qualified medical professionals within the Ministry, together with the Inspectorate, reportedly issued negative advice on the matter.

MP Lacroes said the motion also seeks clarity on whether the individual in question is currently practicing medicine in St. Maarten outside of the person’s agreed position at the St. Maarten Medical Center.

The motion states that any unauthorized practice of medicine poses a direct risk to public health, patient safety and trust in the healthcare system. It also stresses that proper procedures, legal requirements and professional standards must be strictly followed in the authorization of medical practitioners.

According to the motion, Parliament has a duty to ensure that there are no procedural violations, political interference or irregularities in critical sectors such as healthcare.

The motion also references a statement attributed to the Prime Minister, in which he reportedly mentioned that his reasoning for overturning the negative advice was that he knew the individual.

Through the motion, Parliament is urged to call on the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor to immediately mandate the relevant departments within the Ministry, including the Inspectorate of Health, to conduct a comprehensive and urgent investigation.

The motion calls for the investigation to determine whether the individual in question is currently practicing medicine in St. Maarten and to verify the legal status, credentials and authorization of that individual.

It further requests that a confidential report outlining the findings of the investigation be submitted to Parliament.

The motion also calls for immediate measures, where necessary, to halt any unauthorized medical practice pending the outcome of the investigation.

Additionally, the motion requests that the report clearly indicate whether proper procedures were followed, whether any laws, regulations or administrative protocols were breached, and whether there was any political or administrative interference.

The motion further urges government to reaffirm and strictly enforce all requirements for the authorization and practice of medical professionals in St. Maarten, in line with existing policies and forthcoming regulatory frameworks.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-tables-motion-calling-for-urgent-investigation-into-medical-authorization-issue