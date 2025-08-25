MP Lewis calls for greater police visibility amid surge in robberies | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis of the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) party has called for stronger police visibility in response to the recent spate of robberies plaguing St. Maarten. Lewis stressed that increased patrols and a visible law enforcement presence are urgently needed to reassure residents, protect businesses, and restore confidence in public safety.

“This rise in robberies is shaking the very foundation of our community. Families, business owners, and visitors alike are living in fear, and this cannot be allowed to continue,” MP Lewis said. He warned that unchecked crime poses a serious threat to St. Maarten’s economy, undermining investor confidence and tourism.

Lewis’ appeal comes shortly after the Indian Merchants Association also publicly urged authorities to deploy more officers on the streets and take stronger action against criminal activity.

The MP is pressing Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling to present a comprehensive plan of action to Parliament and by extension the people of St. Maarten. “The people deserve to feel safe, and government must act swiftly. We cannot ignore the damage these crimes are causing,” Lewis stated.

Among his recommendations are community policing initiatives, greater use of surveillance technology, a rapid-response unit to address violent crimes, and youth engagement programs aimed at reducing criminal behavior.

“Law enforcement is my field of expertise. Public safety must be the number one priority. I will continue to advocate for decisive action until our people feel secure again,” Lewis concluded.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lewis-calls-for-greater-police-visibility-amid-surge-in-robberies