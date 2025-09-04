MP Lewis calls out Finance Minister for silence on school indexation payments | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis (NOW) is pressing Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs for an immediate explanation regarding the long-promised indexation payments to subsidized schools for 2025.

According to Lewis, teachers and education staff entitled to the 2% indexation have contacted him with concerns that the payments have yet to materialize, despite assurances to the contrary. “If confirmation was given that these funds were transferred, then why are the very individuals who are entitled to the indexation not receiving their due payments? This is not only a matter of transparency, but also of trust. The people deserve clarity and accountability,” he stated.

The MP referred directly to Minister Gumbs’s June 16, 2025, statement, in which she publicly confirmed that all funds for the 2025 vacation allowance and indexation had been transferred to subsidized schools. The Minister also indicated at the time that the adjustments would be visible in the July payroll, guaranteeing equal treatment with their colleagues in public education.

Lewis emphasized that this discrepancy between government’s promises and teachers’ lived reality is creating unnecessary strain. “Delays or inconsistencies in delivering these payments affect real people. Teachers and staff depend on this money to take care of their households. This cannot be brushed aside,” he warned.

He urged the Minister to urgently clarify whether the funds were in fact released, and if so, why they have not reached those who are entitled to them. “The lack of answers only deepens the frustration and undermines public confidence,” Lewis added.

The MP closed by insisting that education professionals should not bear the brunt of government missteps. “Our teachers and school employees must not be made to carry the weight of government’s inconsistencies. I expect the Minister to address this matter without delay and provide a transparent explanation that restores confidence and delivers the payments owed.”

According to media reports, the union has given the Minister until September 15 to finalise the payment and have threathened possible action.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lewis-calls-out-finance-minister-for-silence-on-school-indexation-payments