MP Lewis once again warns of crime plague after Divi Resort store robbed | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Robbers have struck at one of Sint Maarten’s premier resorts, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, raising alarm that the island is reaching a critical level of criminal activity. N.O.W. Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis says the incident is the latest in a troubling pattern that threatens both the safety of residents and visitors and the very reputation of the island as a safe destination.

“This is not the first time I have warned that Sint Maarten’s image is at risk,” MP Lewis said. “Now, with a landmark resort like Divi Little Bay being targeted, the message could not be clearer. Our country’s standing as a safe and welcoming place is under attack. If we do not act decisively, crime will undermine the hard work and sacrifice of our ancestors who built this nation’s foundation.”

Lewis emphasized that such incidents pose a dual threat: immediate harm to those directly affected and long-term damage to the tourism-driven economy. “Divi Little Bay attracts thousands of visitors from around the world. A robbery there sends shockwaves far beyond our shores,” he said.

The MP called on the Minister of Justice to take swift and aggressive action to restore public confidence. Among his proposals is the creation of a Tourism Safety Task Force, working hand in hand with the St. Maarten Police Force, private security firms, and the hospitality sector. Such a task force would:

• Step up patrols in resorts, beaches, and entertainment areas,

• Deploy stronger surveillance measures including cameras and modern monitoring tools,

• Provide rapid response units trained for incidents in tourist-heavy zones,

• Build robust public-private partnerships to ensure the tourism industry plays an active role in visitor protection.

“Our people and our guests must feel safe,” Lewis concluded. “Without safety and security, we cannot protect our economy, our livelihoods, or the heritage passed down to us. I urge the Minister of Justice to act now before we lose what makes Sint Maarten a beacon in the Caribbean.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lewis-once-again-warns-of-crime-plague-after-divi-resort-store-robbed