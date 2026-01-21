MP Lewis: Pause evictions, engage residents, provide relocation options | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis said he is concerned about the forced evictions and demolition activities taking place on Soualiga Road, Pond Island, where about 40 residents live.

Lewis said many of the affected individuals and families have lived on the property for several years, during which time they built homes and formed a community. He said he understands there are reportedly two court rulings related to the matter, but noted that after those rulings there were no follow-up enforcement actions, relocation plans, or structured engagement with residents in the years that followed. As a result, he said residents remained on the land and continued to develop it in good faith.

During recent visits, Lewis said he sat with and spoke directly to most residents and observed that many are in the 50 age bracket. He said one resident is blind and others have health complications, which he said highlights the need for a humane approach to any enforcement action.

Lewis said recent actions by the Ministry of VROMI, including the start of demolition works, were carried out without alternative housing, relocation assistance, or adequate notice, causing distress and uncertainty. He said residents told him that during election periods some elected and appointed officials campaigned in the area, but residents now feel abandoned. He also said residents showed him two letters dated October 27, 2025 and December 4, 2025, addressed to the Prime Minister, the Minister of VROMI, and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) regarding their concerns, and that they have not received responses.

“I empathize with all residents in the area, as they are human beings and they should be treated with dignity and respect,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he has requested an urgent meeting with Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug on the relocation process for the residents of Soualiga Road, Pond Island. He is calling on the Government of St. Maarten to halt demolition activities, engage in transparent dialogue with affected residents, and ensure suitable temporary or permanent relocation options are in place before any further action is taken.

Lewis said he will continue advocating for residents and wants government actions to reflect fairness, accountability, and respect for fundamental rights.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lewis-pause-evictions-engage-residents-provide-relocation-options