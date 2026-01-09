MP Lewis urges govt update on fire, ambulance departments mediation and outstanding labor issues | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–NOW Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis is calling on the Government of St. Maarten, particularly Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Dr. Luc Mercelina and Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug, to provide an update on the mediation process and overall progress on the longstanding, unresolved issues affecting the Fire and Ambulance Departments.

Lewis said his request follows concerns previously raised in Parliament by the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union–Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) and renewed recently by the union’s president, Sharon Cangieter. The union has pointed to delays in finalizing a mediation agreement intended to end the Fire Department’s “go-slow” action, as well as unresolved matters linked to the revised function book and the placement process. Lewis said these issues should have been settled long ago, especially given the conditions under which emergency personnel already work.

“Our firefighters and ambulance personnel are among the most dedicated public servants in our country,” Lewis stated. “They work nights, weekends, and holidays to protect our communities. I believe the Prime Minister should understand this, as he too was a frontline worker. When their concerns are left unresolved or unanswered, it sends a message that their sacrifices are being taken for granted.”

Lewis added that he understands Minister Brug has been able to resolve some issues affecting the Ambulance Department and said he welcomed being informed of those developments.

Lewis urged Prime Minister Mercelina to prioritize the matter in 2026, treat it with urgency, and ensure the process moves forward in a respectful and constructive manner. He said delays in communication, uncertainty about who has the authority to sign agreements, and unilateral actions during mediation only deepen frustration among essential workers.

“Strong labor relations are built on respect, transparency, and timely engagement,” Lewis said. “Finalizing the mediation agreement and addressing the concerns surrounding the placement process in a fair and consultative manner would be a critical step toward restoring trust.”

“Our emergency responders have always shown up for St. Maarten in moments of crisis,” Lewis concluded. “Now is the time for leadership to show up for them, decisively, compassionately, and without further delay.”

