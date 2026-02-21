MP Lyndon Lewis Condemns the destruction of our nation’s economy | The Peoples Tribune

COLE BAY–NOW Member of Parliament and Vice Chairman of the Justice Committee, MP Lyndon Lewis, has expressed deep concern and disappointment over footage circulating online that appears to show a group of armed individuals attempting to rob the Gold Finger jewelry store in Cole Bay, along Union Road.

Having personally attended the establishment’s opening, MP Lewis emphasized that the business is a positive contribution to the economy of St. Maarten, providing employment opportunities and generating commercial activity for residents and visitors alike. He said acts of violence like this not only harm the business community, but also damage the country’s reputation and economic stability.

MP Lewis said he believes the suspects may be young individuals from the community, and stressed that actions of this kind undermine the future and economic growth of the nation. He underscored that anyone found responsible must face the full extent of the law, including the serious penalties associated with such crimes. “The individuals committing these crimes don’t understand how much they are hurting the St. Maarten product,” MP Lewis said.

MP Lewis further confirmed that he will continue discussions with Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling and other stakeholders to address public safety concerns and advocate for stronger measures aimed at preventing similar incidents. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that residents, visitors, and businesses feel secure throughout the country.

MP Lewis concluded by calling on the community to cooperate with law enforcement and stand united against criminal activity, emphasizing that safeguarding national prosperity and public safety is a shared responsibility.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lyndon-lewis-condemns-the-destruction-of-our-nations-economy