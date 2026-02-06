MP Lyndon Lewis: Honoring Our Roots, Reclaiming Our Power as Black History Month Begins | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis is calling on the community to observe Black History Month with reflection, respect, and renewed purpose, describing the month as a time to honor the strength, resilience, and spirit of Black people whose sacrifices and achievements shaped history and continue to influence society today.

Lewis said Black History Month is not only about remembrance, but recognition, and pointed to the experiences of ancestors who endured enslavement, colonialism, and systemic injustice, yet still rose with courage and dignity to build a foundation for future generations. He said that legacy remains present in the continued demand for justice, equality, and opportunity.

The MP emphasized that in St. Maarten, Black history is not distant or abstract, but lived and visible in the island’s language, traditions, faith, music, and strong sense of community. He said Black History Month should also serve as a moment to recommit to teaching young people the truth of their history so they can grow with pride in their identity and confidence in their potential.

Lewis strongly encouraged schools and educational institutions to mark the month through meaningful learning opportunities for students, stressing that children should understand the history behind Black History Month, the struggles endured, the victories achieved, and the global and local contributions of Black people. He said education, dialogue, and cultural engagement are key to ensuring youth remain informed, empowered, and proud of their heritage.

He also saluted educators, cultural advocates, historians, and community leaders who work to preserve local stories and uplift the community, noting that their efforts help ensure history is not erased and voices are not silenced.

“As we enter Black History Month, let us honor our past with reverence, confront our present with courage, and shape our future with pride and determination,” Lewis stated, adding that he hopes the observance will inspire reflection, dialogue, and decisive action toward a more just and empowered society.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lyndon-lewis-honoring-our-roots-reclaiming-our-power-as-black-history-month-begins