MP Lyndon Lewis to Justice Workers: You are the guardians of fairness and order | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis extends his warmest greetings and heartfelt appreciation to all justice sector workers in recognition of Justice Week on Sint Maarten.

In his public statement, MP Lewis acknowledged the unwavering commitment and critical role justice professionals play in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of every citizen.

“Justice Week is a moment to pause and recognize the tireless efforts of our judges, prosecutors, police officers, correctional officers, legal professionals, court staff, immigration officials, coast guard, customs and all others who form the backbone of our justice system,” MP Lewis stated. “Your dedication, courage, and integrity ensure that justice prevails and that our democracy remains strong.”

MP Lewis also commended the continued collaboration between justice institutions and the Parliament of Sint Maarten in working toward a more efficient, transparent, and accountable justice system.

He emphasized the need to continue investing in justice sector reforms, improved infrastructure, professional development, and mental health support for justice workers who often face challenging and high-pressure environments.

“To all justice workers, your work matters. You are the guardians of fairness and order, and this week is a testament to the respect and gratitude the nation owes you,” he added.

As Justice Week continues, MP Lyndon Lewis reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the welfare of all professionals in the justice chain and pledged to support initiatives that strengthen the system for the benefit of the people of Sint Maarten.

Happy Justice Week to all!

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lyndon-lewis-to-justice-workers-you-are-the-guardians-of-fairness-and-order