MP Lyndon Lewis urges action to restore and preserve Fort Amsterdam | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–NOW Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis is calling on Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs and Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs to ensure that Fort Amsterdam is included in ongoing and future upgrading and beautification initiatives led by their ministries.

Built in 1631, Fort Amsterdam is one of St. Maarten’s last remaining historic monuments. Originally constructed to protect the Dutch colonial outpost and seaport, the site is known for its strategic vantage point over Great Bay and Little Bay and for its role in the failed Dutch attempt to retake the fort from the Spanish in 1644.

Fort Amsterdam remains a major visitor attraction, offering panoramic views and a direct link to the island’s history. However, MP Lewis said the monument is in a troubling state of neglect. During a recent visit, he said several Divi employees and tourists shared concerns about the site’s upkeep. He also consulted with an Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) researcher, who cautioned that continued deterioration could affect not only the visitor experience but also the brown pelican nesting area at the fort, reported to be the last nesting site of St. Maarten’s national bird.

“It is embarrassing to see one of our most visited historical sites, a place where guests come to learn about our story, being allowed to deteriorate,” Lewis said. “We have to do better in maintaining and protecting our national monuments. As the Minister responsible for culture, I urge Minister Melissa Gumbs to treat this matter with urgency before Fort Amsterdam reaches a point where it cannot be properly restored.”

Lewis also pointed to Fort Louis on the northern side of the island as an example of sustained maintenance and improvements that protect historical and cultural value.

“If our neighbors can prioritize the preservation of their historic sites, then surely we can do the same for Fort Amsterdam,” he said. “This monument deserves respect, investment, and consistent care.”

MP Lewis said he will continue advocating for the protection and promotion of St. Maarten’s cultural heritage and called for prompt intervention to prevent further decline. “Fort Amsterdam is important both historically and ecologically. The responsible ministries must act to preserve this national treasure,” he said.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lyndon-lewis-urges-action-to-restore-and-preserve-fort-amsterdam