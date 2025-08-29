MP Omar Ottley Warns Government: “Something is Not Right Within Telem” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Omar Ottley has raised urgent concerns about the situation at Telem, following reports from employees, union representatives, and management. Recent media coverage has highlighted serious issues affecting staff welfare, prompting Ottley to call for immediate government intervention.

Telem has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with employees voicing what they describe as neglect by the government. Ottley, a former Minister of VSA, underscored his position: “As a former Minister of VSA and a current representative of the people, I stand firmly against any form of neglect towards employees. It is our duty to ensure that all employees are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Ottley stressed that regardless of whether the concerns raised by employees and unions fully align with management’s narrative, the discontent is clear. He believes the government must act swiftly to mediate and resolve these issues before they escalate further.

He emphasized that if Ministers believe they should remain “hands off” in this matter, it is essential to appoint a government mediator to facilitate constructive dialogue. According to Ottley, failing to act now could result in further decline in Telem’s performance and reputation.

“This release serves as a warning to the Government. Something is not right within Telem. We must address these issues before it is too late,” Ottley said. “Workers are the backbone of every company, and it is time for the Government to listen and take action.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-omar-ottley-warns-government-something-is-not-right-within-telem