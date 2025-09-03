MP Ottley accuses PM of misleading public on GEBE, MP Lacroes tables 43 questions | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Omar Ottley in Wednesday’s Parliament debate on GEBE, once again accused the government of misleading the public, dragging its feet on relief, and allowing questionable practices at the country’s sole utility provider to go unchecked. In the same session, MP Franciso Lacroes underscored the depth of the crisis by tabling 43 questions to the Prime Minister, ranging from governance reforms to financial accountability.

Ottley argued that while reports keep piling up, action never follows, leaving people with sky-high bills and no relief in sight. Ottley recalled that his June 2024 motion to provide relief and address the turnover tax on fuel had still not been implemented, nearly a year later. “Next month will make it a year since that motion, and we are still at the same point. Eleven months later, and we’re hearing the same thing. This is playing with the people’s emotions,” he said.

Ottley went further, producing copies of invoices from SOL to GEBE that he said revealed glaring inconsistencies. The invoices showed zero charges for freight and taxes, while the BTP regulator’s report, which was partially redacted, referred to remittance taxes, premiums, and other unexplained costs. “Somebody is lying somewhere,” Ottley declared. “The invoice says one thing, the report says another. The people are the ones left to pay the difference."

He reminded Parliament that relief was not impossible, noting that in 2022 government itself had introduced a six-month fuel relief program. “So don’t tell me it cannot be done. It has been done before. The Prime Minister himself said in March 2025 that he was looking into reducing the turnover tax on fuel. By June, I brought a motion to make sure it happened. Yet here we are, still waiting,” Ottley said.

Lacroes reinforced Ottley’s points by pointing to systemic governance failures at GEBE that have been ignored for too long. He submitted 43 detailed questions to the Prime Minister, covering everything from why no compliance officer or confidential advisor had been appointed despite the Integrity Chamber recommendations, to why GEBE continues to operate without independent regulatory oversight despite being a monopoly. He pressed for explanations on why audited financial statements have not been made public since 2019 and why board appointments continue to be politicized rather than merit-based.

Ottley said the government must stop hiding behind reports and begin making real decisions. He argued that people do not care for excuses about which ministry or which report is responsible, they want to see relief reflected in their monthly bills. “This is not an Omar issue. This is a St. Maarten issue. Our people are suffering while government buys time and points fingers. The public deserves better than stalling, secrecy, and empty promises,” Ottley said.

The MPs made it clear that the crisis at GEBE is not only about technical failures but also about leadership, governance, and honesty. Both Ottley and Lacroes insisted that without transparency and accountability, the cycle of reports, redacted documents, and unfulfilled motions will only continue, leaving the people of St. Maarten to shoulder the burden.

MP Lacroes said: "Residents and businesses have endured enough delayed reforms, unclear board appointments, political interference, and mounting service challenges," MP Lacroes stated. "NV GEBE is fundamental to the well-being and future of our country, but too many recommendations from the Integrity Chamber and independent auditors remain ignored. The time for empty promises is over."

MP Francisco Lacroes is calling on both government and GEBE’s management to take urgent corrective steps to restore trust and ensure accountability at the country’s sole utility provider.

He stressed the need for government and management to publicly commit to implementing all outstanding recommendations, with clear milestones and accountability attached. Board appointments, he said, must be made transparently and based on merit rather than political affiliation.

Lacroes also called for regular and accessible progress reports on GEBE’s governance, performance, and integrity measures. He insisted that all investment plans and audit findings be shared openly with Parliament and the wider community.

“If meaningful improvements are not forthcoming, I am prepared to invoke every measure at Parliament’s disposal to hold decision-makers accountable,” Lacroes vowed. “As MP, my responsibility is to the people. We must restore trust, protect public interests, and secure a reliable future for NV GEBE and all of Sint Maarten.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-accuses-pm-of-misleading-public-on-gebe-mp-lacroes-tables-43-questions