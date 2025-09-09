MP Ottley: Ambulance, Fire Department still waiting on clear way forward | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Omar Ottley stressed on the critical situation facing the Ambulance and Fire Department, marking exactly one month since the emergency services have been operating under a “Go Slow” with no clear resolution in sight.

While residents may see ambulances on the roads daily, this visibility does not erase the underlying issues that threaten public safety. MP Ottley stressed the alarming reality that certain calls for assistance are going unanswered. “I was recently approached by members of the Simpson Bay community who were forced to rely on their own collective to address an urgent issue impacting the local school and playground, which required the Fire Department’s assistance, but unfortunately, they were left without support due to the ongoing Go Slow,” Ottley stated.

He further highlighted a troubling incident involving a community member with a leg injury who was forced to seek alternative means to reach the hospital. The individual’s injury, while not deemed life-threatening, shows the vital importance of a fully operational emergency response system, particularly in times of need.

“The lack of urgency from our government in addressing these critical issues is unacceptable,” Ottley stated. “Our communities rely on the Ambulance and Fire Department for their safety and wellbeing, and we cannot afford to let bureaucratic delays compromise that trust.”

MP Ottley calls upon the relevant ministers to take immediate action to resolve the ongoing frustration of frontline workers, restore full operational capacity to emergency services, and ensure that citizens have access to the help they need when they need it most.

It is understood that the next meeting between the departments and the government is scheduled for September 15.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-ambulance-fire-department-still-waiting-on-clear-way-forward