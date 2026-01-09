MP Ottley calls for maturity, warns public division weakens government | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–MP Omar Ottley on Thursday warned that the governing coalition’s internal disputes are increasingly being aired in public, and he suggested the fallout is now being spoken about in the same breath as major national priorities, including the proposed mental health facility, even as the underlying issues remain distinct.

He said the public expects discipline and maturity from those in office, and argued that visible division within government undermines confidence and distracts from pressing issues affecting residents.

“The people of St. Maarten expect leadership and maturity, from those entrusted with governing this country,” Ottley stated. “A government that is divided against itself cannot effectively lead a country forward. What we are witnessing is an internal dispute being played out publicly, undermining public confidence and diverting attention away from the real issues affecting our people.”

Ottley pointed to what he described as a pattern of coalition discord, referencing earlier tension between the Minister of TEATT and the Minister of Finance during the Soul Beach matter, when the Minister of Finance removed herself from serving as Acting Minister of TEATT.

He said the latest situation now playing out publicly involves ministers of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), with the Minister of VSA siding with his subject specialist and chief of staff. Ottley said the developments raise questions about communication, coordination, and decision-making within the executive branch.

Ottley stressed that disagreements can arise in any political organization, but said they should be handled responsibly and through proper institutional procedures rather than unfolding publicly.

He also flagged public concern about leadership attention and oversight connected to a major trust fund project valued at approximately USD 8 million for the construction of a new mental health facility, describing it as a critical national project that must remain focused on results and accountability.

“Mental health care is not a political chess piece,” Ottley stated. “Any perception that personal ambition or internal party struggles are taking precedence over the welfare of vulnerable citizens is deeply troubling. This project must remain focused on transparency, accountability, and delivering essential services to the people who need them most.”

Ottley urged the public to pay close attention to the coalition’s performance, arguing the country is dealing with economic stagnation, crime concerns, and delayed budgets that affect government’s ability to meet obligations, including the legal payment of justice workers.

“The people of St. Maarten deserve clear leadership, and a government that prioritizes solutions over spectacle,” Ottley concluded.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-calls-for-maturity-warns-public-division-weakens-government