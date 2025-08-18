MP Ottley calls on public to attend UP Townhall Meeting on GEBE relief | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Omar Ottley is inviting the people of St. Maarten to attend the United People (UP) Party Foundation’s townhall meeting on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the Melford Hazel Sports Complex from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. The meeting will focus on GEBE, the hardships faced by households, and the urgent need for a clear timeline for relief.

Ottley stressed that the townhall is not a political stunt, but a genuine effort to confront the ongoing electricity crisis. “A political stunt is when you are in government and have the opportunity to do something for the people and don’t,” he said. He pointed to coalition members voting against GEBE relief, even as more families are being disconnected daily.

According to Ottley, the petition linked to the townhall seeks to push government to set a clear deadline on when relief will be delivered. He shared that hundreds of residents are unable to pay their bills, with some even turned away when trying to make partial payments. “I have seen with my own eyes people being told they cannot pay because of an outstanding balance. This is unacceptable,” Ottley noted.

At the meeting, Ottley will present the findings of the Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP) report alongside earlier reports on GEBE. He promised to break down his two parliamentary motions for relief, explaining why they were realistic and feasible. Ottley will also play clips of past government statements to show residents exactly what was promised and what has not been delivered.

The MP underscored that the meeting is also about listening. “I want to hear from the people themselves, their struggles, their bills, their stories. Whether it’s someone receiving a $20,000 bill or a family living in darkness, these are the realities government cannot continue to ignore,” he said.

Ottley emphasized that social services and the Ministry of VSA also have a responsibility in this crisis. He suggested that budget amendments may be required in 2026 to ensure the department can support families in distress.

Responding to criticism that he too was once in government, Ottley pointed to concrete actions taken during his tenure as Minister of TEATT and VSA. These included negotiating reduced reconnection rates, saving GEBE hundreds of thousands annually in an agreement with Seven Seas Water, signing an MOU with the French side to generate millions in cross-border water sales, and enforcing compliance on a fuel price reduction in 2022.

“I have never felt this much support,” Ottley said, noting that former MPs, legal experts, and even past GEBE officials have been assisting him with research and preparation. “This is about setting a clear directive for relief. If I can help ensure that the people get it, then I have done my job.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-calls-on-public-to-attend-up-townhall-meeting-on-gebe-relief