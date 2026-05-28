MP Ottley: Coalition chose survival over accountability in VROMI vote | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY– Member of Parliament Omar Ottley says the final vote on the motion to dismiss Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs sent a clear and troubling message to the people of St. Maarten: that the coalition of DP, URSM and PFP chose political survival over public accountability.

The motion, which sought the dismissal of Minister Gumbs of the PFP party, ended with six Members of Parliament voting in favor and seven voting against. According to Ottley, the result showed that the coalition placed the preservation of its political arrangement above the daily suffering and frustration being expressed by residents and businesses.

For nearly two years, Ottley said, the people of St. Maarten have been raising concerns about worsening conditions linked to the Ministry of VROMI. He pointed to overflowing sewage, uncollected garbage, permit stagnation, deteriorating infrastructure and a general feeling among residents that basic governance has stalled.

“These are not isolated complaints,” Ottley said. “These are repeated cries from citizens and businesses who are dealing with the consequences of poor performance and ineffective governance.”

Ottley said the motion against Minister Gumbs did not appear overnight. It followed months of public dissatisfaction and parliamentary concern. More telling, he said, was the coalition’s conduct leading up to the vote.

According to Ottley, the coalition delayed and maneuvered for nearly two months, seemingly aware that at least one of its own members was prepared to put country above coalition politics and support the motion brought by the opposition.

“When the debate finally took place on May 26, coalition Members of Parliament effectively admitted what the people already knew: that the motion had merit,” Ottley said.

He said the coalition’s defense of the Minister was not based on a strong record of accomplishment over the past two years. Instead, Ottley said, the defense centered on the claim that some improvement had been observed in the Minister’s performance during the last six weeks.

“Six weeks,” Ottley said. “That was apparently enough justification to overlook two years of mounting public frustration and administrative failures.”

Ottley said this argument exposes the coalition’s true position. Rather than responding decisively to restore public confidence, he said, the coalition chose to “live to fight another day.”

The MP also referred to the well-known Bob Marley line, “Who the cap fit, let them wear it,” saying the people of St. Maarten had already “thrown their corn and called the foul.” Yet instead of acknowledging the public’s frustration with meaningful action, he said, the coalition chose self-preservation.

“At a time when citizens are already burdened by rising fuel costs, the ongoing GEBE crisis and visible deterioration in public services, this vote represented more than parliamentary arithmetic,” Ottley said. “It represented a missed opportunity to show the people that standards still matter in public office.”

Ottley said perhaps the most concerning part of the vote is the contradiction now exposed before the country. If coalition MPs recognize that a Minister’s performance has been lacking, and if they recognize that the people are suffering because of these shortcomings, then the country is entitled to ask what the threshold for accountability really is.

“What more must happen before decisive action is taken?” Ottley asked.

He said the vote suggests that, with perhaps one exception, coalition members may lack either the courage or the political independence necessary to make difficult decisions, even obvious ones, in the interest of the people they were elected to serve.

Instead, Ottley said, the coalition appears content to grandstand for unity while the country continues to struggle under ineffective governance.

“St. Maarten deserves better than a government whose first instinct is to protect itself,” Ottley said. “The people deserve leaders willing to put country before coalition, principle before politics and accountability before convenience.”

Ottley said the vote will not erase the public’s concerns, nor will it change the conditions residents face daily. He said the coalition may have protected one Minister for now, but it has also raised deeper questions about whether accountability still has meaning within the current governing arrangement.

“The people are watching,” Ottley said. “They know what they are experiencing, they know what they are complaining about, and they now know where this coalition stands.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-coalition-chose-survival-over-accountability-in-vromi-vote