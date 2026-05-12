MP Ottley: I’m tired of people being lied to, again calls for relief on GEBE | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Omar Ottley has called on government to stop shifting blame and take immediate action to provide relief to residents facing continued concerns over GEBE and fuel costs.

Speaking during a meeting of Parliament, Ottley said the issue is serious for the people of St. Maarten. He said residents are raising the matter directly with elected officials because they are feeling the pressure in their daily lives.

“Yesterday I was in Carrefour and not one, not two, not three or four persons came up to me complaining and asking about GEBE and gas,” Ottley said.

The MP said government should stop what he described as a pattern of excuses, blame and delays, and instead move decisively to help the population.

“I am tired of the people being lied to. I’m tired of the ping pong. I’m tired of the blame being cast,” Ottley said.

Ottley argued that when government wants to act, it can do so. He said the question is whether the political will exists to prioritize relief for the people.

“If you want to beat the dog, you are going to find a stick. But if you want to do something, you will,” Ottley said.

To support his point, Ottley referred to former Minister Franklin Meyers, who he said lowered tariffs in 2011 despite resistance from GEBE. According to Ottley, Meyers made it clear at the time that he could not wait on the utility company while residents needed help.

“Franklin Meyers, Minister of TEATT, lowered the tariff. GEBE was in an uproar. He said, ‘I cannot wait on GEBE. My people need me now,’” Ottley said.

Ottley noted that he used the example of Meyers, who came from a different political party, to show that relief for the people should not be treated as a party issue. He said government has a responsibility to act when residents are struggling.

“Government, take care of the people,” Ottley said.

The MP also pointed to his own record as a former Minister of TEATT, stating that in 2022, under his tenure, gas prices were lowered in coordination with then Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion. He referred to an article from that period which stated that all gas stations had to comply with the lowering of prices.

Ottley further referenced motions from October 2024 and February 2025 related to the issue, saying the matter has already been raised repeatedly and formally.

His message to the current Minister of TEATT was direct.

“Enough is enough. Let’s do for our people now,” Ottley said.

Ottley said the public does not need continued political back-and-forth while facing high utility and fuel costs. He urged government to focus on concrete decisions that can ease the burden on households and businesses.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-im-tired-of-people-being-lied-to-again-calls-for-relief-on-gebe