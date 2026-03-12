MP Ottley: People are under pressure, cannot afford a wait-and-see approach | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten, MP Omar Ottley on Wednesday used Parliament’s debate on global trade tensions and geopolitical instability to press government for more decisive action, warning that the people of St. Maarten are already under pressure and cannot afford a wait-and-see approach.

Ottley stressed that while the government of St. Maarten cannot stop war, cannot control international trade disputes, and cannot prevent global market shocks, it is fully responsible for protecting residents from the local effects of those developments.

He warned that gas prices, utility bills, grocery costs, construction expenses, and the broader cost of living are all likely to rise if global tensions continue to intensify, and said government must therefore become far more proactive in its response.

Speaking after Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten’s presentation on the U.S.-China trade war, broader global shocks, and the possible fallout for St. Maarten, Ottley tied the international developments directly to the daily realities facing households across the island.

He argued that the issue should be treated with urgency, especially because Members of Parliament are once again hearing from the public about rising electricity bills and the lack of meaningful relief. In his view, it is no longer enough for government to simply acknowledge these pressures. It must show what action is being taken.

Ottley also turned attention to utilities, raising fresh concern about the burden of GEBE bills on the population. He referenced a February 11 article stating that the minister had ordered GEBE to submit a tariff structure within 30 days, and asked what response had been received from the utility company.

He also revisited the issue of the consumer price index and the minimum wage, arguing that CPI-based adjustments can create the illusion of relief while leaving people in the same financial position if the cost of living rises at the same pace.

Drawing on that point, Ottley suggested that technical policy tools mean little if they do not translate into real protection for families struggling to make ends meet. For him, the question is not whether government can point to an index or a statistic, but whether people are actually better able to pay for food, electricity, fuel, rent, and other basic needs.

Ottley further noted that maximum pricing within the basket of goods only applies to certain selected brands, something he suggested many consumers may not fully understand. Because of that, he said government should do more to clearly communicate with the public about how those controls work, where they apply, and what residents can do when they believe prices are excessive.

He questioned whether goods originating from St. Maarten are currently subject to the 10 percent baseline tariff imposed by the United States and asked whether the country is already formally feeling the impact of these developments in the cost of construction materials, retail goods, and other imports.

For Ottley, those are concerns that will show up in the everyday lives of residents through higher prices and reduced purchasing power. He therefore called on the minister to present Parliament with a detailed strategy explaining exactly how government intends to protect the country from the effects of these external shocks.

His comments reflected a broader concern that, even as international pressures mount, too many people in St. Maarten still do not have enough local protection to fall back on. In that context, Ottley argued that government must move beyond monitoring and general statements and instead bring forward concrete measures that directly help the population.

He closed with a warning that St. Maarten is being hit by international pressures at a time when residents are already vulnerable, and said the country needs stronger local safeguards, clearer intervention, and more visible follow-through from government.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-people-are-under-pressure-cannot-afford-a-wait-and-see-approach