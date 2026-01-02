MP Ottley: “Progress Is Not Defined by Position, but by Purpose” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As 2025 drew to a close, Member of Parliament Omar Ottley reflected on a year defined by purposeful legislative work, persistent advocacy, and unwavering dedication to the people of St. Maarten, demonstrating that meaningful impact can be made from the legislative branch, even while in opposition.

Throughout the year, MP Ottley remained focused on addressing critical challenges affecting the people, through a solution oriented approach at aimed providing Government with the tools needed to execute change for the people.

Among his key legislative actions in 2025, MP Ottley:

• Submitted a Profit Tax Ordinance amendment to the Social Economic Council (SER), aimed at reducing profit tax in a phased approach.

• Presented a draft amendment to the National Ordinance regulating admittance to and expulsion from St. Maarten (LTU), seeking to secure rights and protections for children born in St. Maarten who are undocumented. Now in the final stages of the legislative trajectory, awaiting a follow-up meeting in Parliament.

• Co-presented amendments to the 2025 National Budget.

• Presented a motion for a fair and just early release policy at the Point Blanche House of Detention, promoting rehabilitation and human dignity, pending action by the Minister of Justice.

• Presented a motion to reduce fuel prices, recognizing the ongoing cost-of-living pressures faced by residents, with government follow-through still pending.

• Submitted a Ministerial Regulation to the Minister of TEATT proposing sustainable reductions to GEBE costs for all consumers, reinforcing the need for long-term energy affordability.

• Presented the GEBE relief petition to Parliament, giving voice to public concern over escalating utility costs, now awaiting action by Parliament’s Petition Committee.

• Advocated successfully for vulnerable families during the holiday season, writing to Government and NV GEBE to suspend electricity disconnections—an appeal that received a positive response.

• Hosted the Third Annual Christmas Give Back, bringing joy and tangible support to hundreds of children and families across the community.

Reflecting on the year, MP Ottley shared:

“As we close one chapter and prepare for new beginnings, I remain deeply committed to doing meaningful, productive work that makes a real difference in people’s lives. Progress is not defined by position, but by purpose. Even in opposition, the legislative branch remains a powerful space to advocate, to challenge, and to build solutions for our people.”

Looking ahead to the new year, MP Ottley offered words of encouragement and reassurance to the public:

“As we welcome a new year, I extend heartfelt wishes of health, hope, and renewed strength to every resident of St. Maarten.

The passing year reminded us of both our challenges and our resilience as a people. It reinforced the importance of the need for unity, compassion, and purposeful leadership, especially in times when many families continue to face economic pressures and uncertainty. Through it all, I have remained committed to standing with you, listening to your concerns, and advocating for policies that place people first.

A new year brings new beginnings, but it also calls for reflection and responsibility. From my role in Parliament, I will continue to work tirelessly, to ensure your voices are heard, your rights are protected, and your future is prioritized. Touch One, Touch ALL!

I want to assure you that my dedication to St. Maarten does not waver with circumstance. Whether in government or opposition, my commitment remains the same: to serve with integrity, to lead with purpose, and to fight for solutions that make a real and lasting difference in people’s lives.

As we step into this new year, let us move forward together with optimism, determination, and faith in what we can achieve as one people. I remain honored by your trust and encouraged by your strength.

May the new year bring peace to our homes, stability to our economy, and progress to our nation.

Happy New Year, St. Maarten.”

