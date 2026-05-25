MP Ottley says police have pressured people and tells the prosecutor: “You will no longer have the authority to destroy people’s lives” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Omar Ottley on Monday issued a forceful statement in Parliament, alleging that police have, in some cases, pressured persons to give false statements, while assuring the public that what he described as destructive and selective practices by the Prosecutor’s Office will one day come to an end.

Speaking during the meeting of Parliament on Monday afternoon, MP Ottley addressed his recent arrest and questioning, saying he had been taken from his home last week when, in his view, a simple request to appear for questioning would have been sufficient.

Ottley said he was brought to the National Detectives office at approximately 7:50am, and claimed that by 8:00 a.m., information had already been sent out to media outlets. According to him, that timing made the motive clear.

“It was not picked up for questioning. It was, you are under arrest,” Ottley said. “Why couldn’t you have just called me, and I would have gladly come answer questions?”

The MP said he has confidence that the court process will take its course, adding that he has faced similar situations before and has been vindicated. He maintained that he did nothing wrong in the matter for which he was questioned.

Ottley told Parliament that the incident involved his brother being attacked with a knife, and that he chose to separate the situation rather than become involved in violence.

“I was very proud of myself, extremely proud of myself, to see my brother being attacked with a knife and I still did the honorable thing and separated instead of being involved,” Ottley said.

He said the situation reflects a wider concern in St. Maarten, where elected officials and their families can become targets of threats, pressure and allegations. He referred to past situations involving other Members of Parliament, saying public figures are often placed in positions where persons demand money or threaten to go to police.

Ottley said that in some cases, persons have allegedly contacted MPs demanding money, while threatening to file reports if payment is not made. “When people call my phone and tell me they want money or else they are going to the police, I say, do what you have to do, because the bullying must stop,” Ottley said.

He said he chose not to attack other MPs when they faced public controversy because he understood that the same thing could happen to anyone. “Today for me, tomorrow for whoever,” Ottley said. “Could you imagine if I was rejoicing when MP Peterson was in his issue, if I was holier than thou, doing videos and all kinds of things, and then today is my turn?”

The MP also alleged that police have previously pressured individuals to provide statements against others. “There is another MP in here with the same situation. His brother was attacked, the MP did the other thing, and the police literally was forcing the people to lie,” Ottley stated.

Ottley said he believes there is a pattern in which legal action and public exposure are used at politically sensitive moments, particularly around elections or leadership changes. He referenced past cases involving himself and others, saying he was previously targeted when he was a Minister, but was vindicated 14 months later.

“They tried to stop me from being a Minister. I was vindicated 14 months later,” Ottley said. He also said similar tactics have been used in St. Maarten politics to affect persons seeking office or leadership positions. “This was placed in order to stop an individual from being Prime Minister,” Ottley said, adding that the Prosecutor’s Office has shown what he called “selective ambition” and “selective amnesia.”

Ottley stressed that he is not asking for anyone who commits a crime to avoid responsibility. He said if a person breaks the law, that person should face the consequences, including himself or members of his family. “Let me put this clear for the public, if you do the crime, you do the time,” Ottley said. “Me, my family, what we stand for, we are not above nothing. So if we do something, we are going to take our responsibility. I don’t have to like it. But in this case, I did nothing.”

The MP said Members of Parliament must do their part to ensure that the power of law enforcement and prosecution is not used to damage people’s lives without accountability. “We as Members of Parliament are going to do our best to ensure that this one day comes to an end,” Ottley said. “To the Prosecutor’s Office, you will no longer have the authority to destroy people’s lives and then just say, oh, it’s over. One day, that too will come to an end.”

Ottley closed by repeating that he is prepared to allow the legal process to unfold, but will continue to speak out against what he views as unfair, selective and damaging treatment of citizens and public officials.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-says-police-have-pressured-people-and-tells-the-prosecutor-you-will-no-longer-have-the-authority-to-destroy-peoples-lives