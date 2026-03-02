MP Ottley says SMMC project stalled, workers left, FINSO wants more money | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Omar Ottley on Monday raised serious concerns about the status of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) hospital project, warning that delays, escalating costs, and reported staffing issues are now placing the development at risk. Construction of the new General Hospital started in earnest in 2016.

Speaking during the Central Committee meeting of Parliament, Ottley said that while public attention has been drawn by the government to the fact that the hospital project had advanced, insufficient attention is being paid to the setbacks now affecting its progress.

According to the MP, the project is currently delayed by 200 days. He also stated that contractor FINSO is reportedly seeking millions of dollars more, while claiming that half of the company’s personnel has already left.

Ottley argued that despite earlier praise over movement on the hospital, the reality now is that the project appears to be stalled.

“I heard one of my colleagues mention the hospital and speak about the hospital going up,” Ottley said. “But no one is talking about the hospital being delayed 200 days. And right now FINSO is asking for millions and millions more and half of their personnel has left.”

He further noted that while progress had once been made in getting the project moving, the current situation now demands closer scrutiny and public discussion.

“So we look forward to calling that meeting since the faction is bragging on the progress of the hospital, which is now being halted,” he said.

Ottley’s remarks add to ongoing public and political concern about the pace, cost, and management of one of the country’s most important infrastructure projects. The MP indicated that further parliamentary discussion on the matter is expected.

The Minister of VSA as well as SMMC management has been approached to comment on MP Ottley's statements.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-says-smmc-project-stalled-workers-left-finso-wants-more-money