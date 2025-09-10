MP Ottley urges observance of World Suicide Prevention Day and change the narrative | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Omar Ottley is calling on the community to recognize World Suicide Prevention Day and to recommit to mental health awareness and support. The observance aligns with the triennial theme for 2024 to 2026, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide.”

Suicide is a pressing concern that affects individuals and families across St. Maarten. We stand in solidarity with those who are grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide.

“It is essential that we have open conversations about mental health,” said MP Ottley. “Changing the narrative means breaking the silence that often surrounds suicide, transforming stigma into understanding, and ensuring that everyone knows they are supported and valued.”

MP Ottley encourages residents to participate in local activities, support mental health initiatives, and learn how to recognize signs of distress. By working together, we can raise awareness, connect people to resources, and create an environment where individuals feel confident seeking help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing severe depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out to a mental health professional, contact a trusted person, or seek immediate assistance. Help is available, and it is okay to ask for it.

Together, let us change the narrative on suicide and work toward a brighter, more hopeful future for every resident of St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-ottley-urges-observance-of-world-suicide-prevention-day-and-change-the-narrative