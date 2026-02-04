MP Peterson says his vote for the Mercelina motion was about accountability, not abandoning government: “I’m here to stay” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Coalition Member of Parliament Raeyhon Peterson cast the only coalition vote in favor of the motion of disapproval against Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, emphasizing that his decision was driven by accountability concerns and should not be interpreted as a withdrawal of support from the governing coalition.

Peterson made clear that his vote does not mean he is turning his back on government. He underscored that he remains committed to the coalition and to ensuring that government delivers for the people of St. Maarten. His stance, he said, reflects the role of Parliament as a whole, including coalition members, to actively exercise oversight when matters affecting public services reach a critical point.

During his motivation, Peterson said he supported the motion not because of political games surrounding the debate, but because he believes Parliament too often receives key information only when issues have already reached “the boiling point.” He stressed that accountability is not solely the responsibility of the opposition, and that coalition MPs also have a duty to use parliamentary tools, including questioning and amendments, to ensure public services are addressed efficiently and effectively.

At the same time, Peterson acknowledged that the issues facing the Fire Department and broader government apparatus did not originate with the current prime minister. He thanked Prime Minister Mercelina for taking steps to remedy a longstanding problem affecting frontline workers, while noting that the responsibility to resolve the matter now rests with the current administration. Peterson said his vote should be seen as a signal to “get serious,” fix structural weaknesses, and confront long-standing department-level deficiencies that have been allowed to build up over time.

Peterson also cautioned against allowing the debate to devolve into blame and rumor, stating that his intention was to address the matter directly and responsibly. He maintained that his decision was consistent with his responsibility as an elected representative: to support stable governance while also insisting on timely communication, transparency, and accountability from within government.

The motion of disapproval was defeated in Parliament by a vote of seven against and five in favor, with Peterson’s vote standing as the sole coalition vote supporting the motion.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-peterson-says-his-vote-for-the-mercelina-motion-was-about-accountability-not-abandoning-government-im-here-to-stay