MP Roseburg again calls on GEBE to produce disconnection policy before cutting residents | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira D.M. Roseburg on Monday once again called on NV GEBE to make its disconnection policy clear to the public before moving forward with planned electricity disconnections, stating that residents must not be disconnected unlawfully or without proper procedure. She issued the same call a few months ago to no avail.

Speaking during notifications in Parliament, MP Roseburg said electricity and water are basic rights, and while consumers have a responsibility to pay for the services they use, GEBE also has a responsibility to act lawfully, transparently and fairly.

“As we all know, electricity and water are basic rights, and we all can play a role in addressing the current situation from different angles,” Roseburg said. “GEBE needs to know that this is serious. It is important that GEBE knows its role, and it is important that GEBE follows procedure.”

Roseburg said she has taken note of indications that disconnections are again being planned, but up to now, she has not seen a clear disconnection policy from the company. She stressed that her position is not that residents should avoid paying their bills, but that any action taken by the utility company must be properly guided by policy and law.

“I have seen that disconnections are once again planned to take place, but up to now, I have not seen a disconnection policy,” Roseburg said. “Disconnecting people because they do not pay, while they are making use of electricity, I am not saying that people should stop paying. People have to pay because they are making use of electricity. That is not what I am trying to avoid.”

The MP said her concern is the possibility of residents being disconnected without a proper legal or procedural basis, particularly at a time when many households are still dealing with billing concerns, high outstanding balances and public uncertainty surrounding GEBE’s operations.

“What I am trying to avoid is unlawfully disconnecting persons,” Roseburg said. “That should not be happening, and yet again I am seeing that it is happening.”

Roseburg said if GEBE truly wants to resolve the current situation and rebuild public confidence, the company must take responsibility by providing clarity to consumers. She said a formal disconnection policy would help establish the conditions, procedures, timelines, notices and safeguards that must apply before any resident is cut off.

She said such a policy is especially important because electricity and water are not ordinary services, but essential services that affect families, children, the elderly, businesses and vulnerable residents.

“I know GEBE is not obligated, but on the other hand, if they really want to resolve this matter, they have to take responsibility,” Roseburg said. “Therefore, I am using this medium in hopes of receiving a disconnection policy.”

The MP said her call is part of the broader need for transparency, accountability and proper governance at GEBE. She said residents must understand their obligations, but the company must also ensure that its actions are clear, consistent and legally defensible.

Roseburg further commended the Ministers of TEATT and VROMI for the recent steps being taken regarding oversight of GEBE, stating that government must continue to examine where things have gone wrong and ensure proper consequences where necessary.

She said the public needs confidence that all parties involved, including GEBE, government and regulators, are acting responsibly and in accordance with proper procedure.

MP Roseburg said she will continue to press for clarity on the disconnection process and for stronger accountability in the handling of matters affecting GEBE consumers.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-again-calls-on-gebe-to-produce-disconnection-policy-before-cutting-residents