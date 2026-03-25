MP Roseburg: Amendments under review to assess socio economic impact | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg has welcomed the outcome of a recent meeting with the Social Economic Council (SER), highlighting steady progress in the legislative process.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the SER is actively reviewing two important amendments, one related to the LTU and another concerning the rental law.

LTU refers to the Landsverordening toelating en uitzetting, which is the National Ordinance on Admission and Expulsion. It is the main immigration law used for matters such as entry, stay, refusal of entry, and deportation.

The amendments have been sent to the SER to assess the possible socio economic impact, meaning how these changes may affect people, businesses, and the wider community.

This step is important to ensure that the proposed laws are not only good on paper, but also practical and fair in real life.

Once the SER provides its advice, the feedback will be taken into account and added to the amendments where needed. This will allow the proposals to be further refined before continuing through the legislative process.

MP Roseburg noted that this stage helps to strengthen legislation by ensuring it is based on real situations and actual impact.

The amendments will continue to move forward once the advice from the SER has been received, reviewed, and adapted where necessary.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-amendments-under-review-to-assess-socio-economic-impact