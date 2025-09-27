MP Roseburg calls on community for Volunteer Reading Roster | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg is calling on the community to join her in building a year-round culture of reading through the launch of a Volunteer Reading Roster.

Earlier this year, in May 2025, MP Roseburg, together with her foundation Voice of the Community, sponsored 160 English-language books from Tamleo Books for primary and secondary schools. That initiative provided children with new learning resources, and now, she says, it is time to take the next step by connecting students with volunteer readers.

“Earlier this year, I encouraged our community to step forward and read to children in our schools,” Roseburg said. “To make this possible, I introduced the idea of a Volunteer Reading Roster, a simple way for individuals to commit their time to inspire a love of reading among our youth.”

Although already presented, the roster has not yet begun, as Roseburg and her team want to ensure the project is sustainable. “We need to build a strong foundation of committed volunteers before approaching schools,” she explained. “We have had some volunteers step forward already, which is encouraging. But to make this vision a lasting reality, we need more hands, hearts, and voices.”

Roseburg stressed that literacy cannot be limited to a single awareness month. “Literacy is not just for one month of the year; it is a year-round responsibility. That is why I am personally committing my time to ‘Reading to the Ones in Need,’ and I invite others to join me. You don’t need to commit much—just 30 minutes a month can make a lasting difference.”

The project’s success depends on a solid pool of volunteers before moving forward with schools. Interested persons are asked to express their interest via WhatsApp at +1 (721) 553-1133 no later than October 13, 2025.

“Let’s stand together, myself included. Find the time. Let’s do this together,” Roseburg concluded. “Let’s inspire our children, support our teachers, and build a lasting culture of reading in Sint Maarten. Join ‘Reading to the Ones in Need’ and make a real impact.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-calls-on-community-for-volunteer-reading-roster