MP Roseburg commits to covering school fees for Junior Carnival Queen contestants for second straight year | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg has once again stepped forward in support of children participating in Carnival, committing for the second consecutive year to cover the school fees for the upcoming academic year for all four Junior Carnival Queen contestants.

Roseburg, who attends the annual pageant each year, renewed her support for Carnival 2026 and for the young contestants following what she described as a high-quality show that reflected the preparation, discipline and investment made in the girls throughout the competition.

Speaking on her contribution, Roseburg said she was especially impressed by the level of the contestants and the standard they displayed in every segment of the pageant.

“I really enjoyed the show. It was truly of a high caliber and I was very impressed with the contestants. I could tell they were well trained and well invested in every segment. The fact that they memorized their speeches and how they delivered those speeches was very impressive. I was very proud of all of them,” Roseburg said.

She added that she was pleased to once again be in a position to support the contestants and their families in a meaningful way.

“As everyone knows, ‘Dream, Believe and Achieve’ is something I push, and the foundation of that is education. Education is key. So if I can help four families, I am happy that I have the opportunity to do so,” she said.

Roseburg also extended congratulations to the newly crowned Junior Carnival Queen, the runners-up, their parents and chaperones for what she described as an outstanding presentation.

“I congratulate the new queen and all of the runners-up, their parents and chaperones, on a job well done and a fantastic show,” she said.

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, SCDF, expressed gratitude to Roseburg for her continued contribution, noting that the gesture will go a long way in helping the contestants and their parents prepare for the new academic year.

SCDF said the support reflects a meaningful investment not only in the young participants, but also in the importance of education as a lasting part of youth development beyond the Carnival season.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-commits-to-covering-school-fees-for-junior-carnival-queen-contestants-for-second-straight-year