MP Roseburg further explores Social Formation Traject program for SXM youth and young women | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg is continuing her efforts to explore the introduction of a Social Formation Traject (SVT, Sociaal Vormingstraject) program for youth and young adults on St. Maarten. The initiative has been part of her ongoing work, including conversations in the Netherlands and meetings locally with the Marines.

Most recently, during her participation in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO), MP Roseburg visited Aruba to meet with military officials directly involved in managing the SVT program there. She said the discussions provided practical insight into how the program functions and the impact it has on youth and young adult development.

Following her initial proposal to the Ministers of Justice, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), and Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), MP Roseburg said she has taken additional steps to gather information on how such a program could be implemented effectively on St. Maarten.

While SVT programs traditionally focus on young adults, MP Roseburg is exploring how a St. Maarten model could be adapted to place greater emphasis on youth between the ages of 12 and 18, while still supporting young adults who can benefit from structured guidance.

“By the time many young people reach 18, they may have already missed critical opportunities for guidance and early character development,” MP Roseburg noted. “Starting earlier allows us to focus on prevention rather than correction, while also continuing to support young adults in building positive skills for their future.”

She emphasized that the SVT model is not designed as punishment. The program combines structured guidance from military personnel with mentorship and hands-on support from social workers and educators. The objective is to help youth and young adults build discipline, confidence, and life skills, while also providing social guidance, encouragement, and educational support.

MP Roseburg noted that St. Maarten currently lacks structured programs that bring these elements together to support both young men and young women. As part of her review, she is examining how the SVT model can be made inclusive, ensuring young ladies have the same opportunities for guidance, discipline, and personal development that boys and young men would receive. She said she believes such a program could fill a critical gap and provide a stronger foundation for youth and young adults to thrive.

MP Roseburg said she will continue engaging stakeholders and regional partners as discussions and research move forward, to determine how a St. Maarten model could best serve local needs. And, given the scope and importance of the issue on St. Maarten, MP Roseburg emphasized that she remains ready to collaborate with government, MPs, community partners, and regional stakeholders on any related effort aligned with strengthening guidance, discipline, and opportunity for youth.

“This is about investing earlier in our youth and supporting young adults as they navigate important life choices,” she said. “If we build strong foundations at a younger age and continue to guide young adults, we give them a better chance at making positive choices for their future. We will continue to dream, believe, and achieve.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-explores-social-formation-traject-program-for-youth-and-young-women-on-st-maarten