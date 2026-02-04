MP Roseburg: GEBE must send personal disconnection notices, not only social media | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg is again calling on GEBE N.V. to ensure residents receive proper personal notification ahead of electricity and water disconnections, and to publish or finalize a clear disconnection policy without further delay.

MP Roseburg said she first raised the issue in August 2025 after concerns that disconnection announcements were being made solely via social media. In response to a recent social media message warning of upcoming disconnections in February 2026, she said she hopes personal notices are in fact being sent to each affected household, as residents are reportedly being told through the AI assistant on GEBE’s website.

“If this is happening, it is a step in the right direction, because social media cannot be the only way to inform residents,” Roseburg stated. “Proper procedures must always be followed to ensure fairness, transparency, and respect for residents.”

Roseburg emphasized that electricity and water are essential services tied to health, safety, and dignity, and that enforcement actions must be handled with care.

“A bill is connected to a person, so it must be communicated personally, not just online,” she said, noting that relying on social media alone can leave residents uninformed, especially:

those who do not use social media,

the elderly and other vulnerable groups,

households that need time to respond or make payment arrangements.

As the country’s monopoly provider, Roseburg said GEBE has a heightened duty of care to communicate clearly and responsibly. She stressed that disconnections must be a last resort, and that personal notice is fundamental to a fair and transparent process.

Roseburg pointed to practices across the Kingdom of the Netherlands, where utility providers personally notify residents ahead of disconnection, and social media is not used as a substitute for direct notice.

Roseburg stated that payment for electricity and water is not in dispute. “If you use electricity or water, you must pay for the service,” she said. “The concern is how enforcement is carried out. Proper personal notification ensures the process is fair and lawful, protecting both residents and the utility.”

Roseburg said the issue reinforces why she welcomes Parliament’s move to establish an ad hoc committee on NV GEBE. She said she looks forward to its formal establishment so matters such as disconnection practices, communication methods, and safeguards for residents can be monitored and followed up on.

She concluded with a direct call to action: if a finalized disconnection policy already exists, it must be published. If it does not, it must be finalized without delay.

“Continuing to rely only on social media notices, for a monopoly provider of essential services, is unacceptable,” Roseburg stated. “As a Member of Parliament, it’s my duty to make sure proper procedures are followed.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-gebe-must-send-personal-disconnection-notices-not-only-social-media