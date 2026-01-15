MP Roseburg: Groundbreaking of new prison facility an important step in justice reform | The Peoples Tribune

POINT BLANCHE–Member of Parliament Honorable Sjamira Roseburg responded to the official groundbreaking of the new prison facility by describing the moment as an important and long-awaited step for St. Maarten’s justice system and detention reform.

Roseburg acknowledged the Minister of Justice, Honorable Nathalie Tackling, as well as previous ministers and stakeholders involved, and said the start of construction reflected the kind of continuity and cooperation needed to address long-standing challenges in the justice sector.

Long before entering Parliament, Roseburg said she raised concerns about detention conditions and the need for reform. As an attorney, she brought attention to prison-related human rights issues through public commentary and legal action. She said that work continued in Parliament, including through her role as Chair of the Justice Committee, where she has consistently argued that incarceration must be managed in a way that upholds basic rights and strengthens public safety.

Roseburg emphasized that a modern detention system must go beyond punishment and include rehabilitation, resocialization, mental health care, and preparation for reintegration into society. She highlighted reforms she has supported, including alternatives to detention such as ankle monitoring, stronger rehabilitation and reintegration programs, and improved approaches to mental health challenges within the prison system.

She also referenced the involvement of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), stating that technical expertise can support the broader reform direction. She acknowledged UNODC representative Rafael Barreto and said she intends to engage on ensuring rehabilitation and resocialization remain central to the facility’s purpose.

Roseburg further pointed to the need for vocational training, employability, and cooperation with the private sector as part of reducing repeat offending and improving reintegration outcomes.

Commenting on the broader meaning of the project, Roseburg said the groundbreaking represented more than construction.

“When you do the crime, you must do the time—but that time must be served under proper human-rights conditions,” she said. “A correctional institution should be a place where people come out better than they went in. When rehabilitation works, it is a win for the individual, the justice system, and society as a whole.”

“I have fought for this cause from every angle, and the country has seen that fight,” she stated. “To now witness the foundation being laid is deeply meaningful. I look forward to the completion of an institution built on international human-rights standards—one that offers safety, dignity, and opportunity for both inmates and staff.”

Roseburg said the milestone is significant, but stressed that sustained oversight and continued reform will be necessary to ensure lasting improvement. She reaffirmed her commitment to a justice system that balances accountability with rehabilitation, protects human dignity, and strengthens public safety.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-groundbreaking-of-new-prison-facility-an-important-step-in-justice-reform