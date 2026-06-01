MP Roseburg marks International Children’s Day with call to uphold promises to St. Maarten’s youth | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira D.M. Roseburg, LL.M., marked International Children’s Day with a message to the children of St. Maarten, emphasizing that the country’s youth must be treated not only as future leaders, but as a national priority today.

“Today, June 1st, marks International Children’s Day. While it may feel like just another quiet Monday on our island, today is a vital reminder of the most precious part of our community: our youth,” MP Roseburg stated.

She extended Children’s Day greetings to every child across St. Maarten, describing their laughter, energy, curiosity and dreams as central to the life of the community.

“To every child across St. Maarten: Happy Children’s Day. Your laughter, your brilliant energy, your curiosity and your big dreams are the very heartbeat of our society,” Roseburg said. “Today is all about shouting you out, lifting you up and reminding you how deeply valued you are.”

As both a Member of Parliament and a legal professional, Roseburg said her message goes beyond celebration. She stressed that children are born with fundamental rights, which are anchored in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. These rights, she said, should be understood as clear promises made by society to ensure that every child is safe, loved, protected and given a fair opportunity in life.

Roseburg highlighted three key areas of responsibility: access to proper and safe education, support systems that allow children to grow and receive a second chance, and equal treatment for children within the Kingdom.

On education, Roseburg pointed to Article 28 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which recognizes the right of every child to education. She said education must prepare children for the modern world, support different types of learners and equip students with digital literacy so they can safely navigate online spaces.

“Our schools must always be safe havens where children are empowered to dream big,” Roseburg said.

She also addressed Article 40, which focuses on the rights of children in contact with the justice system. Roseburg said that growing up involves learning, exploring and sometimes making mistakes, but that children must be guided through systems that focus on rehabilitation, dignity, mentorship and positive development.

“Every child deserves the right to mentorship and a genuine second chance to turn a mistake into a powerful lesson,” she said.

Roseburg said continued support for youth development programs, early intervention and structured organizations such as the Youth Brigade demonstrates confidence in young people and their ability to grow, recover and lead.

The MP also cited Article 2, which addresses non-discrimination. She said a child’s safety, protection and opportunities should never depend on where that child is born or where that child lives.

“True equality means striving continuously to ensure that a child growing up on St. Maarten has access to the same high standards of care, resources and structural safety nets as any other child within the Kingdom,” Roseburg said.

She added that defending equal rights for children sends a clear message that their potential is limitless and that their country stands behind them.

Roseburg called on parents, teachers, neighbors, leaders and the wider community to serve as a protective shield and encouraging voice for young people. She said International Children’s Day should be used not only to celebrate children, but also to renew the collective commitment to their safety, development and future.

“Today, let us make it a day of intentional joy. Let us celebrate the talent in our neighborhoods, the creativity in our homes and the boundless potential in our classrooms,” Roseburg said.

“To the wonderful children of St. Maarten: keep shining bright, keep asking big questions and know that we are working every single day to build the safe, equal and prosperous future you deserve. Happy International Children’s Day, St. Maarten.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-marks-international-childrens-day-with-call-to-uphold-promises-to-st-maartens-youth