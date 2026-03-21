MP Roseburg nears final stage of amendment on cyber harassment and online abuse | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg has announced that the preparation of a legislative amendment aimed at strengthening protections against online abuse has reached its final data gathering stage. The amendment addresses issues such as the non consensual sharing of images, including but not limited to intimate images, cyberbullying, and other forms of digital misconduct.

Importantly, the amendment places these issues within the broader context of gender based violence, recognizing that many forms of online abuse disproportionately affect women and girls, particularly in cases involving intimate images, harassment, and the misuse of digital technologies. At the same time, the proposed measures are intended to protect all individuals, as these forms of abuse can impact anyone.

As part of this final phase, a formal request has been submitted to the Minister of Justice to obtain general statistical data from the relevant authorities, including the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM). The request focuses on trends over the past several years, including the number of complaints filed, cases brought before the court, and general patterns related to online harassment and image based abuse.

According to MP Roseburg, this step is essential to ensure that the amendment is grounded in local realities and supported by accurate data.

“This is about making sure that our laws reflect what is actually happening in our society today,” Roseburg stated. “We are seeing the growing impact of online misconduct, and it is important that our legal framework keeps pace with these developments.”

The proposed amendment is designed to strengthen existing provisions by addressing modern forms of digital abuse, including clearer protections against the distribution of images without consent, whether intimate or otherwise, and stronger recognition of online harassment. It also takes into account emerging challenges such as the misuse of technology, including manipulated or AI generated content, which is increasingly being used in harmful ways.

By incorporating elements of technology facilitated gender based violence, the amendment aims to provide stronger legal clarity, improve protection for victims, and ensure that authorities are better equipped to respond to these evolving forms of harm.

While the amendment is in its final stages, MP Roseburg emphasized that incorporating accurate and up to date data remains a key step before formal submission to Parliament.

“Once the requested information is received and reviewed, we will be in a position to proceed with the formal submission of this amendment,” she added.

This initiative forms part of a broader effort to enhance digital safety and ensure that individuals, particularly young people and vulnerable groups, are better protected in an increasingly digital society.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-nears-final-stage-of-amendment-on-cyber-harassment-and-online-abuse