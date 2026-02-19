MP Roseburg request update on long awaited modernization of criminal procedure, including strengthened victim support | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg has formally requested an update from Nathalie Tackling, Minister of Justice of St. Maarten, regarding the long-anticipated modernization of Sint Maarten’s Criminal Procedure Ordinance.

In a letter addressed to the Minister on February 18, 2026, MP Roseburg stressed the urgency of advancing this reform, noting that the modernization of the ordinance has been on the policy agenda for several years but appears to have seen limited progress since 2023–2024.

The Criminal Procedure Ordinance governs how criminal cases are handled in practice, including procedures related to investigation, prosecution, and court proceedings. However, MP Roseburg highlighted a critical concern: the current law is outdated and makes little to no provision for victims within the criminal justice process.

She underscored that modern justice systems increasingly recognize victims as active participants in criminal proceedings, entitled to timely information, protection, and appropriate support. In contrast, Sint Maarten’s existing procedural framework does not adequately reflect this reality. Victims are not meaningfully embedded in the legislation, resulting in limited formal recognition of their role, rights, or needs during criminal proceedings.

According to MP Roseburg, this legislative gap has real and tangible consequences. Without a modern legal foundation for victim assistance, individuals affected by crime may face uncertainty regarding their rights, their level of involvement in proceedings, and the support available to them throughout the justice process.

MP Roseburg further noted that Sint Maarten’s Criminal Procedure Ordinance no longer aligns with contemporary standards applied elsewhere within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, where criminal procedure has evolved to formally strengthen the position of victims. Unlike more modern frameworks, the current ordinance remains largely prosecution-centered and provides only fragmented attention to victims’ rights, participation, and support. This, she emphasized, underscores the need for comprehensive legislative reform rather than piecemeal amendments.

She emphasized that updating the ordinance is essential to ensure that victims are no longer left on the sidelines of the justice system, but are supported through clear procedural safeguards that acknowledge their position and needs at every stage of the criminal process.

At the same time, MP Roseburg noted that modernization would benefit the justice system as a whole. Clear, contemporary procedures are necessary to ensure that suspects are treated fairly and consistently, in line with due process principles, while also strengthening public confidence in the administration of justice.

MP Roseburg has requested clarity from the Minister on the current status of the reform process, the concrete steps being taken to advance the legislation, and a realistic timeline for when the updated Criminal Procedure Ordinance can be presented to Parliament.

The request underscores the importance of ensuring that Sint Maarten’s criminal justice procedures reflect present-day legal standards, societal expectations, and the fundamental principle that justice must serve not only the state, but also those directly affected by crime.

