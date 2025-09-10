MP Roseburg: Your voice matters and helps me to do my job better | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–“Your voice matters, and it helps me do my job better as your representative.” With this statement, Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg set her narrative for the opening of the new Parliamentary year, calling on the people of Sint Maarten to remain engaged, hold Parliament accountable, and play an active role in shaping the nation’s future.

MP Roseburg emphasized her accessibility and encouraged residents to reach out, share their thoughts, and provide feedback. “I am approachable. I am here for you,” she said, underscoring that true progress comes from open dialogue and community involvement.

She admitted that it is always a challenge to balance the heavy demands of working for the people while also staying connected with them on a personal level. “I am still finding my way with that,” she shared honestly. “We don’t know everything, we live, we learn, and we try to find balance. But what I want the people to know is that they are always foremost on my mind.” She emphasized that she is approachable and especially wants people to reach out to her as their representative. For her, it is not just about hearing their voices, but also about learning from their lived experiences and working to make those experiences better.

The MP reflected on her journey in office, noting the realities behind the polished ceremonies of political life. “Politics is not all polish and ceremony. Behind the speeches, debates, and headlines are long hours, heavy responsibilities, and moments where you must stand firm, even when it feels like you are standing alone. Politics demands focus, resilience, and the courage to remain true to yourself.”

She clarified that being part of a coalition does not mean “following blindly,” but rather contributing meaningfully, asking questions, and offering critique when necessary. “My first responsibility will always be to the people of Sint Maarten. And I believe that when I explain where I stand and why, the community will understand.”

Roseburg also spoke candidly about her personal growth in Parliament. “If I look back one and a half years ago compared to today, I am not the same person. Every day in Parliament is a lesson. Every challenge shapes me. And as one of only four women in Parliament, and the youngest Member of Parliament in Sint Maarten, I know the importance of staying grounded, humble, and true to myself.”

At the same time, she acknowledged the importance of balance. “Over the past year, I neglected parts of my health and structure, especially working out and taking care of myself. But I’ve realized: how can I truly be there for others if I am not there for myself? Alongside serving the people, one of my goals this year is to prioritize health and balance, both mental and physical, because strength in service comes from strength within.”

Looking to the year ahead, MP Roseburg pledged to continue breaking down laws, explaining rights, highlighting legislative changes, and ensuring that the public remains connected to Parliament’s work. “The upcoming parliamentary year will only be better, as I remain focused on my duties, on serving you, and on continuing this journey with balance, humility, and determination.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-roseburg-your-voice-matters-and-helps-me-to-do-my-job-better