MP Roseburg’s Honor Card initiative continues to grow | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY—The Honor Card initiative, launched during Justice Week earlier this year by Member of Parliament and Chairlady of the Justice Committee, Sjamira Roseburg, continues to grow and is proving it is more than just a discount card.

The Honor Card was introduced as both a symbolic affirmation and a practical gesture of appreciation for justice workers, recognizing their demanding and often unseen contributions to national safety and security. Embossed with the words “With Purpose I Serve,” the card is meant to remind every justice worker of their resilience, dignity, and value, while also granting them meaningful benefits in everyday life.

“From the beginning, I stressed this card is not only about discounts, it is an affirmation card,” said MP Roseburg. “It’s a reminder that justice workers are not invisible. Their strength, their purpose, and their service deserve recognition.”

Growing Community Support

Since its launch, the initiative has attracted wide support from local businesses eager to contribute. Discounts and offers have been carefully designed around areas that impact well-being such as food, dining, and wellness, so that justice workers not only feel appreciated but are supported in their daily lives.

Updated partners now include:

Supermarkets & Food

• Divico – 5% discount extended until year-end

Restaurants – 10% discount

• Fit Foods – joined for September

•The Pier – joined for September & October

Restaurants – 20% discount

• Pineapple Pete – extended for September

• Lazy Lizard – until year-end

• Nowhere Special – extended until year-end

• Shieka’s – extended for September

• Beirut – extended for September

• Abu Ghazi (Simpsonbay, Nowhere Special, Madam Estate) – 20% discount on meals only

Fitness

• Juliet Gym – $25 monthly gym membership until year-end

“This initiative shows the power of community partnerships,” said Roseburg. “Every new participant adds value, and every discount is another reminder to our justice workers that their service matters.”

Looking Ahead

There are also a few more businesses with whom agreements are currently being finalized. MP Roseburg encourages all Honor Card holders to follow her socials for the latest updates and announcements:

• Instagram: @iamsjamiraroseburg

• Facebook: Sjamira Roseburg

