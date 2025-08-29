MP Sjamira Roseburg attends AI Islands Summit in Curaçao, stresses importance of preparing all generations for the future | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD–Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg attended the AI Islands Summit held in Curaçao on Thursday, an event organized by Islandpreneur under the leadership of its dynamic Director, Ife Badejo. The summit brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the region to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping societies, economies, and governance in the Caribbean.

In a unique gesture underscoring the importance of AI for people of all ages, MP Roseburg attended the summit together with her mother. She explained that this decision was intentional, noting that in an ever-changing world, knowledge and awareness of AI should not be limited by age but shared across generations.

“Today I attended the AI Islands Summit in Curaçao together with my mom. I wanted her to be part of this experience because AI is not just about technology it’s about how our future will look, how we live, and how we work,” MP Roseburg said.

Highlighting the relevance of the summit for her role as a legislator, the MP emphasized that AI could bring transformative improvements to governance and public service delivery on St. Maarten.

“For me, this summit was very important. The knowledge I gain here, I want to use in my role as Member of Parliament to see how AI can help us serve people more efficiently, improve the way government works, and even strengthen the legislative process so that our island is ready for the future,” she stated.

MP Roseburg also expressed her appreciation for the organizers and participants of the summit:

“A big thank you to Ife Badejo, the powerhouse behind this summit. Amazing event, amazing speakers, your work is truly seen and appreciated. And of course to our MC, Leslie Samuel – you kept us awake, inspired, and laughing. I’ll always remember when you said: ‘I don’t feel great, not amazing, not stupendous, but better than stupendous!’ That line will stick with me.”

According to the MP, the summit provided not only technical insights but also the tools to think critically about AI’s social and economic impact on the Caribbean.

“This summit gave me tools and insights that I can carry into my work for the people of Sint Maarten. Because at the end of the day, everything I do is to make sure our community can grow, adapt, and thrive in a world where AI is already shaping the future,” she concluded.

The AI Islands Summit 2025 served as a key platform for regional leaders to understand how artificial intelligence can be embraced responsibly to foster innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth across the Caribbean.

𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰: 𝘔𝘗 𝘚𝘫𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘳𝘢 𝘙𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘨 (𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵) 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘮.

𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰: 𝘔𝘗 𝘴𝘫𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘳𝘢 𝘙𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘣𝘶𝘳𝘨 (𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵), 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴𝘶𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘳 𝘐𝘧𝘦 𝘉𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘫𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘔𝘊/𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘦𝘴𝘭𝘪𝘦 𝘚𝘢𝘮𝘶𝘦𝘭.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-sjamira-roseburg-attends-ai-islands-summit-in-curacao-stresses-importance-of-preparing-all-generations-for-the-future