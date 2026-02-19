MP Sjamira Roseburg: “IPKO is about people, not dossiers; Let’s close the gap and have real dialogue” | The Peoples Tribune

ORANJESTAD, Aruba–As newly appointed Chairlady of the Committee for Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations (CKAIR), Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg is in Aruba to take part in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) as part of the St. Maarten delegation with a clear message: Kingdom relations must be grounded in real human dialogue, not reduced to paperwork and procedure.

Roseburg said her focus is on building a continuous dialogue that leads to tangible action, rather than discussions that end when the conference ends. She linked that approach to the momentum of the Interexpo Congress held in December, which she described as an important starting point for deeper understanding across the Kingdom.

“We must continue what was started in December,” Roseburg said. “It is time to look each other in the eye and have real, sometimes uncomfortable, out-of-the-box conversations that lead to actual change. As long as we are part of this Kingdom, we have a responsibility to make it work for our people. Kingdom matters cannot be seen merely as dossiers. We are talking about people and countries, St. Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands, not ‘CAS countries.’”

Roseburg pointed to what she described as a persistent knowledge gap around the Dutch Caribbean’s constitutional position, which she said often creates distance and misunderstanding. She said genuine dialogue is the most effective way to bridge that gap, and she wants to shorten the lines of communication so relationships and contacts remain active after IPKO concludes.

“Real dialogue is the only way to close that gap,” she said. “We must understand each other’s cultures and realities to move forward. My goal is to shorten the lines of communication so contacts remain strong even after the conferences end. I am ready to do my part.”

Roseburg also said she is encouraged that movement is being made on long-standing Kingdom issues, pointing to the establishment of the Democratic Deficit Expert Committee and the Committee for the Dispute Regulation (Geschillenregeling) as important steps toward strengthening fairness and legal certainty within the Kingdom.

The upcoming IPKO program is expected to cover national developments across all four countries, geopolitical and regional security in the Caribbean, aviation and connectivity between the islands, and climate adaptation. Roseburg also highlighted youth participation, praising Riddhi Samtani and Dutch Caribbeans for Climate and Social Justice for ensuring young voices are present where decisions are being shaped.

“Our youth are seizing the moment,” she said. “They are showing up where the decisions are made, and IPKO is one of the platforms where we must address these Kingdom-wide challenges together.”

Roseburg is encouraging the public to remain engaged and to follow the proceedings. She noted that tomorrow morning, between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM, the President of Parliament, the Hon. Sarah Wescot-Williams, is expected to deliver an opening speech, followed by Roseburg’s presentation in her capacity as Chair of CKAIR on recent developments in St. Maarten.

“This is your representation and it concerns your future,” Roseburg said. “I encourage everyone to tune in live and follow the discussions. Let’s make these bold moves together for a stronger St. Maarten.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-sjamira-roseburg-ipko-is-about-people-not-dossiers-lets-close-the-gap-and-have-real-dialogue